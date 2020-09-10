Rainbow Six: Siege is headed for PS5 and Xbox Series X Ubisoft's popular competitive shooter will get the cross generation treatment and current owners can look forward to a free upgrade.

Rainbow Six: Siege fans will find a lot to be thankful for this holiday season as Ubisoft just announced the impending release of next-generation versions of the game built to use the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The announcement was made during today’s Ubisoft Forward 2020 event among a host of world premieres and trailers.

Ubisoft seems to be taking extra steps to ensure the transition to the next console generation is as smooth as possible for Rainbow Six: Siege players. Owners of the game on PS4 and Xbox One will be eligible for free upgrades to the new console versions, though they must stay within the same ecosystem (PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X). Account progress will also carry over and players on every console version of the game will be able to matchmake with each other as the game client will support cross-play between generations.

One big upgrade for the next-generation versions of the game will be the ability to play in 4K resolution and frame rates up to 120Hz. The press release from Ubisoft was worded in such a way that implied 4K and 120Hz operation may not be at the same time. The 120Hz performance came with a qualifier that render scaling would be used to hit that performance target. This means the game would actually be rendered at resolutions such as 1080p or 1440p and then upscaled for 4K output. Still, high frame rates allow for lower input lag and much more precise control, which should be music to the ears of serious competitors.

No firm date for the PS5 and Xbox One versions of Rainbow Six: Siege were given, but the press release indicated it would be before the year’s end. It is still possible, though unconfirmed, that the game could be ready for the launch of the new consoles.