Alchemist Adventure gets September content update & new trailer Still kicking in early access, Alchemist Adventure has received a new content update featuring new locations, characters, and alchemic flasks to experiment with.

Alchemist Adventure previously wowed us with its clever blend of combat, elemental experimentation on the fly, and puzzle-solving inside and outside the fights. For an early access game, it brings a lot to the table, but it’s about to get even better. Developer Bad Minions and publisher Super.com have released a new content update for the game, bringing all sorts of goodies to the game, including a new and explosive Round Flask for players to mix into the ever-changing arsenal.

Super.com and Bad Minions announced the release of Alchemist Adventure’s third and latest Steam early access content update in a press release on September 10, 2020. The new content update brings all sorts of fresh content for players to explore, including new locations like the woodsy and creature-filled Forest, the labyrinthine and rewarding Maze, and the mysteriously vacant houses of the South District. Alongside these locations come a slew of new characters to discover with challenges and quests abound. If all of that wasn’t enough, the game is also getting a new flask, the Round Flask, which should make for some incredible and explosive new concoctions.

Shacknews fans may remember Alchemist Adventure from our previous Shackstream interview with Bad Minions Creative Director and Co-Founder Leo Batelli. Batelli shared a fabulous wealth of behind-the-scenes details about the design of Alchemist Adventure, how its world and lore came together, its inspirations, and what went into its rich and rewarding combat and puzzle-solving. If you missed it, you can check out that interview just below.

With a fresh new slate of content to explore, it’s arguably as good a time as any to jump in and check out what Alchemist Adventure has to offer. Still not convinced? Then stay tuned to Shacknews as we share the latest on the full release of the game, which is expected in late 2020 on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.