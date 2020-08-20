ShackStream: Talking Alchemist Adventure & elemental action with Bad Minions Alchemist Adventure is an action-RPG of elemental experimentation, combat, and puzzle-solving. Join us as we go live to speak with its developer on today's ShackStream.

In the world of Alchemist Adventure, alchemy is both a precious gift and a dangerous weapon. Much like the stories of legend, alchemist can draw the elements together to bend the natural world to their will. Lead can be turned into gold. Life can be given to the lifeless. It can also be taken away. Alchemist Adventure puts players in the role of an alchemist known as Mya in an action-RPG. As the game rolls through Early Access, we’ll be talking with the developers at Bad Minions about it on a special ShackStream.

Alchemist Adventure launched in Steam Early Access on June 30, 2020. Four chapters came with the launch with new chapters and content promised on a regular schedule. With a crafting system that lets players imbue elements into explosive potions, create tonics to boost resistance, give your weapons magical properties, and more, Alchemist Adventure is a game built towards vast experimentation as you traverse the game’s combat and puzzles.

Tune into the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1p.m. PT / 4p.m. ET as we speak with Bad Minions Creative Director and co-founder Leo Batelli about the development so far and upcoming plans for Alchemist Adventure. You can also catch the stream live below.

Get your ingredients together and check your elements as we go live with Alchemist Adventure and its developer Bad Minions on the ShackStream shortly.