Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah expansion coming to early access next week Funcom has over 10 million players playing Conan Exiles, and next week faithful and new players alike will be able to engage in Isle of Siptah, the game's biggest expansion yet.

It’s been over 3 years since Funcom released Conan Exiles. That means over 3 years of wandering the unforgiving lands, building bases, putting thralls to the wheel of pain, and waging battle player and creature alike. Soon there will be new conquests to conquer. Funcom has announced Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah - the latest expansion bringing a wealth of new content for warriors, foragers, and explorers to enjoy, and it will be available to play on PC in early access starting next week.

Funcom announced the Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah expansion in a press release on September 10, 2020, as well as a trailer to go along with it on the Funcom YouTube channel. The new expansion is massive in its depth, offering an all new map of the titular isle for players to explore. A dozen new dungeons await in the form of vaults while surges of sorcery open portals in the wilds that spawn various deadly creatures. All of this chaos is centered around a massive tower that sits in the middle of Siptah, protected by a storm of magic. New pirate and castle building parts and a massive rhino mount also await.

The announcement of Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah came with announcement that the new expansion will be playable on PC in early access on Steam starting on September 15, 2020. Being in that the expansion features a new starting location, it’s a great opportunity for new players to start alongside experienced ones, and as such, Funcom is inviting new players to see what Conan Exiles is about with a Steam Free Weekend from now up until September 14. A massive 65% sale on the base game on Steam will also be available if you want to get in on the cheap before the expansion hits early access next week.

With Conan Exiles having wowed us time and time again since our 2017 Shacknews review, and as one of Funcom’s fastest selling games, look forward to hearing more about the Isle of Siptah expansion as it hits early access on September 15. The full release of Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah is expected on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation systems in early 2021.