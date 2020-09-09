How to play with friends - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Want to play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 with your friends? Here's everything you need to know.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is a blast from the past and easily some of the most fun you’ll have this year. While the game is perfectly fun on its own, getting some friends together and chilling in the skate park can be just as enticing, if not more so. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide on everything you need to know to play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 with your friends.

How to play with friends

If you’re looking for a super fleshed out online mode that allows you to team up with your friends from anywhere in the world, and play through iconic modes like Horse and Free Skate, then you’re going to be disappointed. While you can join up with your online pals, the actual game modes are pretty limited to two playlists called Jams and Competitive.

To start a party in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, all you need to do is head to the Multiplayer section and then select Quick Playlist. From here you can press Tab on the keyboard or use the Touchpad or Menu button on Xbox to open up the Party list. Scroll over to the Friend list and select the friend that you want to invite.

Once they accept the invite, they will join your Party, allowing you to jump into the playlist of your choice. Unfortunately you can’t break down the game modes in online mode like you can in local, so you won’t be able to take part in things like Free Skate, Tag, Graffiti, or Horse when playing online.

If you have a group of friends in the same location as you, then you can also play in split screen mode by heading to the Local section of the Multiplayer menu and choosing the gamemode that you want there. You can have up to eight players in your party in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (for both online and local), giving you plenty of space for all your closest friends and rivals.

Now that you know how to play with friends, be sure to check out the rest of our Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 guides by heading over to our main topic. We also suggest browsing through our breakdown of all the tricks and combos, which should give you a solid idea of how to handle your board while out in the park.