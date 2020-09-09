Does Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 have split screen? Curious to know whether or not Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 has split screen? Here's your answer.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 brings all the classic action of the skateboarding game to the current generation with a beautiful mash-up of the first two THPS games. One of the best things about playing through the original THPS games was going head to head against a friend in the game’s split screen mode. Of course, all the excitement has led players to have quite a few questions like, does this new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater have split screen support? Here’s what you need to know.

Does Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 have split screen?

Yes. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 does offer split screen support, alongside a slew of other multiplayer options. This means you can go head to head with your friends to see who has the best skateboarding skills, all without ever having to leave the couch. It’s a wonderful blast from the past and a great reminder of just how good the original games were for players that enjoyed earning their bragging rights in the halfpipe.

You can play split screen in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

Split screen multiplayer in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 includes Free Skate, Trick Attack, Score Challenge, Combo Mambo, Combo Challenge, Graffiti, Horse, and Tag. You can also change up the time limit on several of these modes, giving you and your friends even more time to get lost down memory lane.

On top of split screen, you can also take part in two different online playlists including Jams and Competitive. If you’re really looking to show off your skill as a skater, then this can be a great way to team up and go head to head with players all around the world.

Now that you know that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 has split screen, you can jump in and grind your way up the ladder in a beautiful rendition of the classic titles. For more help be sure to head back over to our THPS 1+2 topic, where we’ve put together a few other handy guides you should check out.