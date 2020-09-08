Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time demo coming to pre-order players this September Those looking to get a taste of all the zany antics and platforming fun Crash Bandicoot 4 has in store will want to pre-order the game before the demo launches later this month.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is just around the corner with its impending October launch, but those looking to get an early taste of what will be in the game will have a chance soon. Activision and Toys for Bob have announced an upcoming demo for the game that will be available to those who have pre-ordered the game starting later this September.

Toys for Bob and Activision announced the Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time demo via the Crash Bandicoot Twitter on September 8, 2020. Coming on September 16 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the demo will be available to players who have pre-ordered the game on either system. It will feature two levels playable as Crash himself, as well as an alternate version of one of the levels playable as his long-time antagonist, Dr. Neo Cortex. The demo will also feature a touch of the new Quantum Masks, which provide special power-ups such as the ability to slow time and distort the existence of various objects in the level.

Play as Crash in two levels from #CrashBandicoot 4: It’s About Time – Snow Way Out and Dino Dash. Play as Cortex 🤪 in an alternate timeline of Snow Way Out. — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) September 8, 2020

The new Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time demo announcement comes on top of some other great reveals in the game. We previously learned that we’d be able to play as Coco Bandicoot, Cortex, and even another former enemy of Crash’s, Dingodile. However, a new edition of PlayStation Underground revealed that Tawna - Crash's love interest from the first game - is making a return as another playable character in the game. She’s slightly different, being in that this Tawna is from an alternate dimension where she was the hero instead of Crash, but it’s looking like a fun return of a classic character.

Whether you’re playing the demo when it arrives on September 16 or waiting for the full launch of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on October 2, 2020, there’s plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming game in the next few weeks. Stay tuned for more reveals and information leading up to the game’s launch.