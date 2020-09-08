Dead by Daylight Descend Beyond releases with new killer, survivor, & graphics update With Chapter 17 of Dead by Daylight comes Descend Beyond, bringing The Blight to the killer side, Felix Richter to the survivor side, and the first step towards next-generation launch.

Behaviour Interactive has a lot of work ahead of it as it gears up for the next generation launch of Dead by Daylight on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but that doesn’t mean Behaviour is resting on its laurels with new content for the current generation. Dead by Daylight Descend Beyond, the 17th chapter of the game, releases today with a new killer, survivor, and the first of many graphics updates to take it into the next generation.

Behaviour Interactive dropped the launch trailer on the Dead by Daylight YouTube Channel alongside the Descend Beyond update on September 8, 2020. Coming to the game today is Felix Richter, an ambitious fellow in a long line of members of a secret society, who enters into Dead by Daylight’s Fog in search of his missing father. Richter and other survivors will contend with the new killer, The Blight. Once a brilliant chemist, The Blight’s curious experimentation led him down a dark path, eventually leaving him a corrupted and twisted shell of his former self. Both of these characters comes with new perks for killers and survivors to employ.

Also coming in Descend Beyond is the first of several graphical overhauls for Dead by Daylight. It was recently revealed by Behaviour Interactive that Dead by Daylight would be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X. As the team readies the game for this leap forward, the road to it comes with several redesigns of various in-game maps and content. By the time Dead by Daylight arrives on the next generation of consoles, it should be in an impressive state based on the groundwork in Descend Beyond.

With Descent Beyond out now, players can dive in and check out a new killer and survivor. Make sure you stay tuned for additional changes and updates throughout the coming months as Behavior Interactive takes the game into the next-generation.