Arcade1Up Big Buck Hunter cabinet pre-orders open in US & Canada Arcade1Up's latest upcoming cabinet is a doozy with a collection of Big Buck Hunter games coming to its first light gun setup, and pre-orders are open now.

Big Buck Hunter is perhaps one of the most strangely appealing light gun arcade games ever made. It’s also one of the newest projects under the Arcade1Up personal home arcade banner. We’ve been waiting quite a while for new details on this one, and finally they’ve arrived. Pre-orders on the Arcade1Up Big Buck Hunter cabinet have opened up at Best Buy in the US and The Brick in Canada.

Arcade1Up announced the open pre-orders on its Big Buck Hunter cabinets on September 4, 2020. Available to pre-purchase at Best Buy in the US, this is Arcade1Up’s first release of a light gun cabinet. True to the Big Buck Hunter arcade format, it features two light gun rifles attached by thick cords to the machine, as well as a matching riser that can be used to boost the machine from its default 48.8 inch height to 60.8 inches (a smidgen over five-feet-tall). The whole package will retail at $549.99 and include the games Big Buck Hunter Pro, Big Buck Safari, Big Buck Hunter Pro Open Season, and Big Buck Safari Outback. No date of shipping has been revealed as of yet.

Arcade1Up’s Big Buck Hunter cabinet is the latest in a series of great new products from the company. It wasn’t long ago that the home arcade manufacturer announced that it was, at long last, working on a Ms. Pac-Man cabinet alongside, as well as a Vs. Capcom cabinet. The crew has worked its way through a pandemic and is thrilled to be coming to this stage of its product development and releases, as discussed at length with Arcade1Up Marketing Director David McIntosh. We’ve also seen the group innovate with digital pinball machines and a Star Wars cabinet with a full and quality yoke control.

Though we don’t have a release date for Arcade1Up’s Big Buck Hunter, the news of pre-orders likely means it can’t be far off. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further details on this and other Arcade1Up products.