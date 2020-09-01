NVIDIA RTX 3080 release date The middle child of the new RTX 30 series, the RTX 3080, has received a release date.

NVIDIA has blown us all away with its new RTX 30 series of graphics cards. These look to take gaming to a whole new level and PC enthusiasts are ready for it. For those that want to upgrade to the RTX 3080, you don’t have long to wait as the RTX 3080 release date is almost here.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 release date

The NVIDIA RTX 3080 release date is scheduled for September 17, 2020. This gives consumers only a couple of weeks from time of writing to garner the necessary funds for the upgrade. The good news is that the price of the RTX 3080 is significantly less than the RTX 3090, making it a more reasonable purchase for those that want some additional power.

In terms of pricing, the RTX 3080 is going to set PC enthusiasts back $699 USD, which is typically a bit more than a new generation of console. The power increase boasted by the RTX 3080 is certainly substantial, though.

The RTX 3080 looks to perform significantly better than all other NVIDIA cards currently on the market.

According to the above graph, NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 will be performing significantly better than the RTX 2080 Super and even the 2080 Ti, and leagues better than the 1080 Ti from a few years ago. This marks a massive leap in performance, without an overwhelming hit to the bank account.

However, there is the other option of the RTX 3090. This beastly GPU sounds like it will blow everything else out of the water. The main drawback will be the price, which at $1,499 USD, might be simply an impossibility for most. For those that may be nervous about the $699 USD price point, there is the other option of the RTX 3070. Releasing later this year, the RTX 3070 sits at a more comfortable $499 USD.

No matter what version of NVIDIA’s new RTX 30 series you go for, they’ll each be a significant improvement over current hardware. With a release date set for mid-September, the RTX 3080 will be a great option for most players. Be sure to swing by the Shacknews NVIDIA page for more information on the latest series of GPUs.