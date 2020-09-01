NVIDIA RTX 3070 release date The NVIDIA RTX 3070 is launching this year, which gives consumers only a short time to prepare for its release date.

NVIDIA has shown off three new graphics cards, each with three different prices and three release dates. Of these cards, the RTX 3070 release date is the furthest away, which should give would-be shoppers a chance to save up the necessary funds to purchase one.

RTX 3070 release date

The RTX 3070 is planned to release in October, 2020. Right now, there is no exact date consumers will need to work toward. This is somewhat unusual, given that the more powerful RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 both have release dates already confirmed.

While the NVIDIA RTX 3070 does not have a set date just yet, the good news is that it is the cheapest of the three cards. For those that may gawk at the cost of the upgrade, this “budget” version should be a bit more appealing thanks to its cheaper price tag. But a lower price does not mean a compromise on performance.

The RTX 3070 is touted to be faster than the 2080 Ti, at a significantly cheaper price point.

For $499 USD (the typical price of a new console), PC players could be getting a nice jump in performance. This is of course dependent upon what GPU they’re upgrading from. As you can see from the graph above, the RTX 3070 is vastly superior than a lot of previous cards, and is even faster than the $1200 USD RTX 2080 Ti.

Though the release date of the RTX 3070 is a bit nebulous, consumers have been afforded a look at the specs on offer. The 3070 boasts 5888 CUDA cores, a boost clock of 1.73 GHz, as well as 8GB GDDR6. Whether manufacturers offer different memory sizes remains to be seen.

So while the NVIDIA RTX 3070 release date is scheduled for October, 2020, NVIDIA has not settled on an exact date. Given that it is the cheapest of the three cards shown at the NVIDIA GeForce Special event, it should be more appealing for those that don't want to lay down the $1,500 USD for the RTX 3090.