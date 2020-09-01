Poker Club is bringing an immersive single-player & multiplayer poker sim in late 2020 Ripstone Games has announced Poker Club, bringing the road to the big poker tournaments to current and next-gen platforms later this year.

There’s always been something alluring about the game of Poker, especially Texas Hold’Em. Where a lot of other gambling card games rely more heavily on luck to get you through, there’s a definite number of strategies in both play and mentality in Hold’Em that separates the okay players from the excellent ones. Ripstone Games aims to offer players a full experience that captures the climb and pageantry of professional poker playing with Poker Club later in 2020.

Ripstone Games announced Poker Club with a reveal trailer on the developer’s YouTube channel on September 1, 2020. Coming to current gen systems on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4, as well as next gen on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Poker Club will offer players both a single-player and multiplayer experience of the social aspects, grind, and climb from the backroom games of poker, to downtown casino rooms, and all the way up to high-stakes poker championships. It will feature everything from heads-up games to multi-table events, with Freezeouts, Shootouts, Turbos, Super Turbos, Bounties, and more styles of play.

Poker has come and gone from the limelight through several years, but both the game and its myriad competitive opportunities have lingered in various social scenes. There’s no lack of online gaming including Texas Hold’em, but there really aren’t any games out there that aim to capture the full social feeling of poker, as well as the pageantry and thrill of bigger events in the poker community. With a fleshed-out single-player career mode, as well as online play featuring creatable clubs, leaderboards, and tournaments, Poker Club is looking like something well out of the ordinary that seems like it could be a fun time for any card fiend or casual gambler.

We still don’t have an official date for Poker Club just yet, so stay tuned for more updates and details as we wait to give it a place on the 2020 video game calendar later this year. Be sure to check out the game’s website for more details as well.