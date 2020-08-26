Fuser gets first multiplayer look during Nintendo Direct Mini If you don't want to mix alone, then take a look at this multiplayer footage from Harmonix's upcoming Fuser.

Fuser is looking to fully embrace the outdoor music festival aesthetic by putting players in the DJ role. But as much fun as it is to create mixes for a crowd, everything is better with friends. During the Wednesday, August 26 Nintendo Direct Mini, Harmonix showed off the first gameplay footage for Fuser's cooperative multiplayer.

Fuser can have up to four DJs come together to create one giant mix. Each of the prospective DJs will take turns at the turntable and work one at a time. Your co-op partners can lend you their support by sending out emojis. At the end of the set, the game will determine who had the hottest mix out of the four players.

It was a very brief look at Fuser's multiplayer component, but Harmonix has gradually been revealing more and more about their DJ experience. If you missed it earlier this summer, Shacknews went hands-on with the developer's latest effort. Much of it feels like the team's DropMix game without the physical component, but it's also aiming to be a tool for aspiring DJs and an entertaining homage to outdoor music festivals.

Today's Fuser video also revealed three more songs set to hit the game:

"Ghosts 'n' Stuff" - Deadmau5

"Dance Monkey" - Tones and I

"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

Fuser will ultimately feature over 100 games at launch. More tracks will be made available as DLC and you can get the first 25 of those with the Fuser VIP Edition. If you want a look at which songs have been revealed to this point, you can check out the Fuser website.

Fuser is inching closer to launch, but it still doesn't have a release date. Harmonix is still aiming to release the game at some point this fall on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.