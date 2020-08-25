Shackcast Episode 073 - The Biggest Conflation of Nonsense I Have Ever Heard It's time for this podcast to hit rock bottom, and this episode takes us there thanks to Blake's horrible debate tactics.

The gang is back for our 73rd episode of the Shackcast. On this episode of the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews, the gang gets together to chat about Facebook and QuakeCon at Home. Blake showcases his pathetically terrible debate skills and Asif calls him out on all of it. Ozzie and David sit by as the podcast hits rock bottom. If you wanted to hear the dumbest argument in the history of the Shackcast, this is your episode. Please take a look.

