Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 5 schedule and runs to watch Summer Games Done Quick 2020 continues and this year, it's fully online. Shacknews is here with the full Day 5 schedule, as well as a few recommendations of what to check out.

The Hype Train keeps on rolling, as the world's top speedrunners continue through Summer Games Done Quick. This year, they're just a few weeks little later than usual and that's because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But that's not stopping the runners from completing their mission to raise money for charity. We're in the middle of seven days of speedrunning action, with runners blazing through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick was supposed to come to you from Bloomington, MN. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the physical event being canceled. Instead, everybody has been going online. This year's event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders and the runners have already raised over $525,000 in just four days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 4. Even mamas and doggos want to get in on the fun!

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 5 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Times are subject to change.)

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:43 AM Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition Legacy of Bhaal% (current patch) - PC SeriouslySurly 38:00 7:37 AM The Simpsons Arcade Game Any% Normal (JP) - PS3 LRock617 25:00 8:12 AM Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg Any% - Gamecube Kyrrone 1:15:00 9:37 AM DOOM 64 (2020) Be Gentle Speed - PC ZELLLOOO 40:00 10:18 AM DOOM 64 (2020) - Lost Levels Be Gentle Speed - PC ZELLLOOO 16:00 10:44 AM Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Dark Forces II Any% - PC Alnak 32:00 11:26 AM Blood Any% One Unit Whole (No Episode Warp) - PC Psych0sis 33:00 12:17 PM Doom 3 Any% - PC ripchip_ 1:10:00 1:37 PM Warframe Boss Showcase - PC KrusKader 23:00 2:18 PM Mega Man 9 Any% Race - Wii Slurpeeninja, HJA 40:00 3:08 PM Yakuza Kiwami 2 Any% - PC Froob 2:10:00 5:46 PM The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Randomizer Co-op - N64 Raikaru, WoodenBarrel 3:00:00 8:56 PM Bonus Game 4 - Half-Life: Alyx Any% No Spin - PC Buffet Time 40:00 9:46 PM DOOM Eternal Any% No Major Glitches (Nightmare Difficulty) - PC BloodShot9001 2:00:00 11:56 PM Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Any% - PC Klooger 1:35:00 1:41 AM We Happy Few We All Fall Down - PC DemonicRobots 30:00 2:21 AM Miami Vice Any% - PC KZ_FREW 25:00 2:56 AM Valdis Story: Abyssal City Any% - PC RiskyCB 34:00 3:40 AM Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Any% - PC ChaosDrifter 51:00 4:41 AM Elevator Action Returns 1CC - Saturn The Opponent 18:00 5:09 AM Terminator: SkyNET Any% - DOS tbcr 18:00 5:37 AM Hello Neighbor PC Any% - PC smythe 14:00

7:39AM - The Simpsons Arcade Game

We're on a bit of a beat 'em up kick following Wednesday's Battletoads review. And really, do brawlers come any better than the classic Simpsons Arcade Game? We don't get to see this one run too often, so it's nice to see it get the spotlight here at SGDQ 2020 Online. Unlike Battletoads, this is more satisfying kind of nostalgia.

5:48PM - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

We're much more used to seeing Zelda games run at these Games Done Quick events. Ocarina of Time is a particular favorite. However, it's nice to see the folks at GDQ mix things up a bit with this year's run. This is a Randomizer Co-Op run, which means item layouts are going to be completely random. This changes up the entire speedrunning dynamic and often leads to some memorable moments, so be sure to check this one out.

9:48PM - DOOM Eternal

We've been dying to see this one here at Shacknews. We love our DOOM, even if Eternal wasn't the best DOOM in the series. It's still a new DOOM and, in the speedrunning world, that means it's a fresh watch. We're excited to see some of the different strategies at work here, especially on Nightmare Difficulty. If you want to learn more about this run, be sure to read up on our interview with Bloodshot9001.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will take place from now through Saturday, August 22. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.