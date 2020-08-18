Deathloop officially delayed to 2021 Arkane Studios' time loop assassin game will no longer release this holiday season.

One of the neatest games showcased during Sony’s PS5 reveal was Deathloop, a game about two rival assassins stuck in a time loop. The reality-bending gameplay looked pretty wicked, as one would expect from Arkane Studios, the team behind the Dishonored games. Deathloop was originally scheduled to launch this holiday season along with the PlayStation 5, Deathloop has been delayed to 2021.

Developer Arkane Studios shared the news via a community update posted to their Twitter account. The company cites the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the driving force behind the move. “The health and safety of everyone at Arkane Lyon remains our top priority. As we’ve adjusted to work-from-home, we found that delivering this new and exciting experience, at the polish and quality level that defines both an Arkane game and a true next-gen experience, is taking longer than normal.”

To the community, an update on DEATHLOOP: pic.twitter.com/XveoG6AgoT — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) August 18, 2020

In the post, Arkane specifies that Deathloop is being delayed to Q2 2021. This means that the game’s release will fall somewhere between April-June of next year. When games are pushed out of the end of year release window, the hope is usually that it launches in the early months of the following year, but we could potentially have a ten month wait until Deathloop releases.

Deathloop was originally revealed in 2019 back at Bethesda’s E3 press conference. While the delay may be a bit of a let down, it’s completely understandable. The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in a countless number of plans for 2020, and Deathloop is just the latest victim. As for other next-gen delays, we recently saw Halo Infinite receive a push into 2021 as well.

Of course, losing Deathloop will be a bit of a blow to the PlayStation 5’s launch lineup, but fans still have titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Bugsnax to look forward to. When new information about Deathloop becomes available, we’ll have them for you right here on Shacknews.