New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Deathloop officially delayed to 2021

Arkane Studios' time loop assassin game will no longer release this holiday season.
Donovan Erskine
8

One of the neatest games showcased during Sony’s PS5 reveal was Deathloop, a game about two rival assassins stuck in a time loop. The reality-bending gameplay looked pretty wicked, as one would expect from Arkane Studios, the team behind the Dishonored games. Deathloop was originally scheduled to launch this holiday season along with the PlayStation 5, Deathloop has been delayed to 2021.

Developer Arkane Studios shared the news via a community update posted to their Twitter account. The company cites the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the driving force behind the move. “The health and safety of everyone at Arkane Lyon remains our top priority. As we’ve adjusted to work-from-home, we found that delivering this new and exciting experience, at the polish and quality level that defines both an Arkane game and a true next-gen experience, is taking longer than normal.”

In the post, Arkane specifies that Deathloop is being delayed to Q2 2021. This means that the game’s release will fall somewhere between April-June of next year. When games are pushed out of the end of year release window, the hope is usually that it launches in the early months of the following year, but we could potentially have a ten month wait until Deathloop releases. 

Deathloop was originally revealed in 2019 back at Bethesda’s E3 press conference. While the delay may be a bit of a let down, it’s completely understandable. The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in a countless number of plans for 2020, and Deathloop is just the latest victim. As for other next-gen delays, we recently saw Halo Infinite receive a push into 2021 as well. 

Of course, losing Deathloop will be a bit of a blow to the PlayStation 5’s launch lineup, but fans still have titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Bugsnax to look forward to. When new information about Deathloop becomes available, we’ll have them for you right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    August 18, 2020 8:15 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Deathloop officially delayed to 2021

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 18, 2020 8:16 AM

      It's going to have plenty of company in 2021.

    • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
      reply
      August 18, 2020 8:20 AM

      I was unaware it was supposed to come out this year :/

      • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 18, 2020 10:22 AM

        They were pretty quiet about it, but dropped a holiday release in a video or article somewhere about a month ago.

    • falidorn mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 18, 2020 9:15 AM

      What big budget games even still releasing this year?

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      August 18, 2020 9:24 AM

      Cyberpunk

    • G D mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 18, 2020 11:25 AM

      Something something 2077 delayed until 2022.

      • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
        reply
        August 18, 2020 11:38 AM

        MMM why stop there: Cyberpunk postponed indefinitely; canceled. I mean if your gonna twist the knife lets really dig in there.

        • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          August 18, 2020 11:39 AM

          Cyperpunk to be revised to better reflect games as a service.

          • G D mercury ultra mega
            reply
            August 18, 2020 11:45 AM

            Cyberpunk 2077 : Episode 1 and 2. 3 is cancelled.

            • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              August 18, 2020 11:50 AM

              Nah, it's not like Konami is publishing it.

Hello, Meet Lola