Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 3 schedule and runs to watch Summer Games Done Quick 2020 continues and this year, it's fully online. Shacknews is here with the full Day 3 schedule, as well as a few recommendations of what to check out.

It's that time of the year, where the world's top speedrunners gather around for Summer Games Done Quick. Sure, they're a little later than normal and that's because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. But that's not stopping the runners from completing this mission for charity. We're in the middle of seven days of speedrunning action, with runners blazing through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick was supposed to come to you from Bloomington, MN. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the physical event being canceled. Instead, everybody has been going online. This year's event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders and the runners have already raised over $235,000 in just two days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 2. Even Geralt is getting into the speedrunning spirit.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 3 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Times are subject to change.)

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 7:18 AM The Lion King Any% Normal - Genesis eight 17:00 7:45 AM Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse Any% Normal - Genesis Paulsaltine 22:00 7:06 AM New Ghostbusters II Any% - NES MadMegaX381 25:00 7:41 AM Gravity Trooper - Metal Storm No Wrong Warp - NES MadMegaX381 15:00 8:17 AM Pulseman Glitchless - Genesis d4gr0n 45:00 9:12 AM Super Turrican Hard - SNES d4gr0n 15:00 9:37 AM Donkey Kong Country 2 Warpless - SNES Tonkotsu 55:00 10:42 AM Demon's Crest 100% - NES Z4T0X 50:00 11:42 AM Castlevania II: Belmont's Revenge Any% - GB Tinnue 34:00 12:26 PM Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Low% - PC Starwin 45:00 1:21 PM Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Zangetsu Any% (NMG) - PC The Blacktastic 25:00 1:56 PM Jet Set Radio Any% - PC kitcarsonn 40:00 2:46 PM Disney's Extreme Skate Adventure Any% - GameCube Helix 23:00 3:19 PM Tony Hawk's Underground Any% Beginner - PC Biglaw 37:00 4:06 PM Trackmania Nations Forever All Tracks (No E05) - PC Wirtual 1:15:00 5:39 PM The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Any% - Wii U gymnast86 3:30:00 9:24 PM Bonus Game 2 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 48 Tracks Relay - Nintendo Switch Amber, jacob, Pianist15 1:29:00 11:03 PM Splatoon NG+ - Wii U Kingj0444 1:05:00 12:18 AM Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal NG+ No Quit Exploit - PS3 Xem 34:00 1:02 AM DeadCore No Major Glitches: Speedrun% - PC imawakka 40:00 1:52 AM Darksiders Genesis Any% - PC Sunnymuffin 59:00 3:01 AM BioShock Infinite Any% (HRH-Mod) - PC bloodthunder 2:00:00 5:11 AM Gunman Clive Clive: Easy - PC FCRacer 23:00 5:44 AM EAT GIRL Any% - PC touhoe 12:00

12:26PM - The Bloodstained Block

The Castlevania games have a place in many people's hearts. But there haven't been a lot of modern 2D Castlevania platformers. Fortunately, the Bloodstained series has come along and filled much of that void. Starwin will start with the 8-bit Curse of the Moon and look to finish it with a Low%, paving the way for The Blacktastic to run through Ritual of the Night with Zangetsu. These are amazing games if you haven't seen them yet, so be sure to carve out some time to check these out.

5:39PM - The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD

We're at a point where more Zelda games are being rumored for remasters, so let's look at one of the most recent ones to get that sort of treatment. Twilight Princess isn't everybody's taste, but it is a popular entry in the series. So if you want to check out this run, be sure to check out gymnast86. No matter what you think of this game, there's no denying that the final battle with Ganon is still among the best in the Zelda games.

9:24PM - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Here's another Bonus Game incentive that's definitely worth meeting. Watching a runner blaze through the game's 48 tracks is a fun watch in itself. But three runners will be competing to see who finishes the fastest. The only missing info here is what speed they'll be using, but one would imagine they'll be blasting off with 200cc. If that's the case, that's all the more reason to meet this donation incentive and catch this to close out Tuesday night.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will take place from now through Saturday, August 22. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.