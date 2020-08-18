Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 3 schedule and runs to watch
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 continues and this year, it's fully online. Shacknews is here with the full Day 3 schedule, as well as a few recommendations of what to check out.
It's that time of the year, where the world's top speedrunners gather around for Summer Games Done Quick. Sure, they're a little later than normal and that's because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. But that's not stopping the runners from completing this mission for charity. We're in the middle of seven days of speedrunning action, with runners blazing through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick was supposed to come to you from Bloomington, MN. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the physical event being canceled. Instead, everybody has been going online. This year's event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders and the runners have already raised over $235,000 in just two days. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
But first, let's take a look at a highlight from Day 2. Even Geralt is getting into the speedrunning spirit.
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 3 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Times are subject to change.)
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|7:18 AM
|The Lion King
|Any% Normal - Genesis
|eight
|17:00
|7:45 AM
|Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
|Any% Normal - Genesis
|Paulsaltine
|22:00
|7:06 AM
|New Ghostbusters II
|Any% - NES
|MadMegaX381
|25:00
|7:41 AM
|Gravity Trooper - Metal Storm
|No Wrong Warp - NES
|MadMegaX381
|15:00
|8:17 AM
|Pulseman
|Glitchless - Genesis
|d4gr0n
|45:00
|9:12 AM
|Super Turrican
|Hard - SNES
|d4gr0n
|15:00
|9:37 AM
|Donkey Kong Country 2
|Warpless - SNES
|Tonkotsu
|55:00
|10:42 AM
|Demon's Crest
|100% - NES
|Z4T0X
|50:00
|11:42 AM
|Castlevania II: Belmont's Revenge
|Any% - GB
|Tinnue
|34:00
|12:26 PM
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
|Low% - PC
|Starwin
|45:00
|1:21 PM
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|Zangetsu Any% (NMG) - PC
|The Blacktastic
|25:00
|1:56 PM
|Jet Set Radio
|Any% - PC
|kitcarsonn
|40:00
|2:46 PM
|Disney's Extreme Skate Adventure
|Any% - GameCube
|Helix
|23:00
|3:19 PM
|Tony Hawk's Underground
|Any% Beginner - PC
|Biglaw
|37:00
|4:06 PM
|Trackmania Nations Forever
|All Tracks (No E05) - PC
|Wirtual
|1:15:00
|5:39 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
|Any% - Wii U
|gymnast86
|3:30:00
|9:24 PM
|Bonus Game 2 - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|48 Tracks Relay - Nintendo Switch
|Amber, jacob, Pianist15
|1:29:00
|11:03 PM
|Splatoon
|NG+ - Wii U
|Kingj0444
|1:05:00
|12:18 AM
|Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
|NG+ No Quit Exploit - PS3
|Xem
|34:00
|1:02 AM
|DeadCore
|No Major Glitches: Speedrun% - PC
|imawakka
|40:00
|1:52 AM
|Darksiders Genesis
|Any% - PC
|Sunnymuffin
|59:00
|3:01 AM
|BioShock Infinite
|Any% (HRH-Mod) - PC
|bloodthunder
|2:00:00
|5:11 AM
|Gunman Clive
|Clive: Easy - PC
|FCRacer
|23:00
|5:44 AM
|EAT GIRL
|Any% - PC
|touhoe
|12:00
12:26PM - The Bloodstained Block
The Castlevania games have a place in many people's hearts. But there haven't been a lot of modern 2D Castlevania platformers. Fortunately, the Bloodstained series has come along and filled much of that void. Starwin will start with the 8-bit Curse of the Moon and look to finish it with a Low%, paving the way for The Blacktastic to run through Ritual of the Night with Zangetsu. These are amazing games if you haven't seen them yet, so be sure to carve out some time to check these out.
5:39PM - The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
We're at a point where more Zelda games are being rumored for remasters, so let's look at one of the most recent ones to get that sort of treatment. Twilight Princess isn't everybody's taste, but it is a popular entry in the series. So if you want to check out this run, be sure to check out gymnast86. No matter what you think of this game, there's no denying that the final battle with Ganon is still among the best in the Zelda games.
9:24PM - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Here's another Bonus Game incentive that's definitely worth meeting. Watching a runner blaze through the game's 48 tracks is a fun watch in itself. But three runners will be competing to see who finishes the fastest. The only missing info here is what speed they'll be using, but one would imagine they'll be blasting off with 200cc. If that's the case, that's all the more reason to meet this donation incentive and catch this to close out Tuesday night.
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will take place from now through Saturday, August 22. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 3 schedule and runs to watch
-
Summer Games Done Quick 🌞🎮⌛⏩
has raised $258,000 for Doctors Without Borders/ and will continue until the 23rd! This is a speedrunning marathon charity event with about 150 games being played and you can donate for various incentives such as bonus games or naming a character. If you can’t donate directly, you can make a purchase from https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick and a portion of the purchase price will go to the charity.
Due to the current situation, the event will be entirely online this year. While they have done online only events previously, this will be their largest online only event so far.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/tracker/ui/donate/30
VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/iatacb/sgdq_vod_thread_2020/ or https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87WW8vHl1DiNyJfpKWi2ViiG
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick
-
-
-
-
-
-
Videos are already up on Youtube for the first runs: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87WW8vHl1DiNyJfpKWi2ViiG
-
-
-
Nevermind looked it up, https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
/booooooooooooooo
-
-
-
-