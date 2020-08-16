Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 1 schedule and runs to watch Summer Games Done Quick 2020 begins today and it's going to be fully online. Shacknews is here with the full Day 1 schedule, as well as a few recommendations of what to check out.

It's that time of the summer, where the world's best speedrunners come together. It's a few weeks later than normal, but Summer Games Done Quick 2020 is ready to begin! It's seven days of speedrunning action, where many of the top runners in the world blaze through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch. However, things are going to be a little bit different this year.

Summer Games Done Quick was supposed to come to you from Bloomington, MN. However, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic led to the physical event being canceled. Instead, everybody is going to go online. However, the mission remains the same. This year's event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.

Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 8:30 AM Pre-Show -- -- 25:00 9:00 AM Demon's Souls Any% - PS3 BertoPlease 1:00:00 10:10 AM Streets of Rage 4 Arcade Mania: Blaze - PC Mike Uyama 1:04:00 11:34 AM Rayman Legends Any% - PC DepressingChild 1:32:00 1:16 PM ICO Any% PS2 PAL - PS2 Beuchi 1:12:00 2:38 PM Shovel Knights: King of Cards Any% - PC davidtki 40:00 3:28 PM Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2x All Goals and Golds (All Career) - PC The Packle 35:00 4:13 PM DUSK Any% Out of Bounds - PC B.G.B. 20:00 4:43 PM Metal Gear Solid Any% Extreme - PSTV plywood 1:02:00 5:55 PM Secret of Mana Any% 1 player 1 controller - SNES Crow! 2:51:00 8:56 PM Millennium Racer Amateur Championship - PC Fireman 45:00 9:51 PM Amnesia: The Dark Descent Any% (Quit-Outs Allowed) - PC bloodthunder 35:00 10:36 PM Silhouette Mirage Any% JP - Saturn kariohki 52:00 11:38 PM Keio Flying Squadron 2 Beat the Game - Saturn Mee 40:00 12:28 AM Kirby & The Amazing Mirror 100% - GBA swordsmankirby 1:15:00 1:53 AM Jimmy Neutron vs. Jimmy Negatron Any% - PC culinwino 20:00 2:23 AM Rabi-Ribi (Casual) 10 Town Members - PC IIvgmII 29:00 3:02 AM Adventures of Lolo 2 Any% - NES rayeo 30:00 3:42 AM Chicken of the Farm 100% - NES Xarnax42 14:00 4:06 AM New Ghostbusters II Any% - NES MadMegaX381 25:00 4:41 AM Gravity Trooper - Metal Storm No Wrong Warp - NES MadMegaX381 15:00 5:06 AM Micro Mages Any% - NES WhiteHat94 22:00 5:38 AM Legacy of the Wizard Any% - NES Dragondarch 35:00

9:00AM - Demon's Souls

While Dark Souls is where the craze started, there's a very real affinity for Demon's Souls. We saw it just a few weeks ago when fans rejoiced over the announcement of the upcoming PS5 remake. This year's Summer Games Done Quick will kick off with the PS3 original and will show off some of the vast differences between this game and its successors. There's so much that goes into this specific run and you can check out our interview with BertoPlease to learn more about it.

3:28PM - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2x

We've made it pretty clear over the last few weeks that we have immense love for old-school Tony Hawk here at Shacknews. We were among the most excited to see the first two games getting the remaster treatment. So we're going to some time off from playing the Warehouse demo to check out this run of the vintage THPS2x. We're excited to see what wild tricks ThePackle can pull out, because we're dying to see what we're capable of performing in just a few weeks.

9:51PM - Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Because we're eager to stay up and pull as many all-nighters with GDQ as possible, we need a good horror game to ensure that we don't go to bed anytime soon. Amnesia: The Dark Descent should fit that bill nicely. If you miss the haunting atmosphere of the first Amnesia, bloodthunder will be running it to close out Sunday.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will take place from now through Saturday, August 22. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.