Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 1 schedule and runs to watch
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 begins today and it's going to be fully online. Shacknews is here with the full Day 1 schedule, as well as a few recommendations of what to check out.
It's that time of the summer, where the world's best speedrunners come together. It's a few weeks later than normal, but Summer Games Done Quick 2020 is ready to begin! It's seven days of speedrunning action, where many of the top runners in the world blaze through the top games of the past and present for a worldwide audience on Twitch. However, things are going to be a little bit different this year.
Summer Games Done Quick was supposed to come to you from Bloomington, MN. However, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic led to the physical event being canceled. Instead, everybody is going to go online. However, the mission remains the same. This year's event will raise money for Doctors Without Borders. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to check in with the daily schedule each day this week, while also spotlighting noteworty runs worth following.
Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|8:30 AM
|Pre-Show
|--
|--
|25:00
|9:00 AM
|Demon's Souls
|Any% - PS3
|BertoPlease
|1:00:00
|10:10 AM
|Streets of Rage 4
|Arcade Mania: Blaze - PC
|Mike Uyama
|1:04:00
|11:34 AM
|Rayman Legends
|Any% - PC
|DepressingChild
|1:32:00
|1:16 PM
|ICO
|Any% PS2 PAL - PS2
|Beuchi
|1:12:00
|2:38 PM
|Shovel Knights: King of Cards
|Any% - PC
|davidtki
|40:00
|3:28 PM
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2x
|All Goals and Golds (All Career) - PC
|The Packle
|35:00
|4:13 PM
|DUSK
|Any% Out of Bounds - PC
|B.G.B.
|20:00
|4:43 PM
|Metal Gear Solid
|Any% Extreme - PSTV
|plywood
|1:02:00
|5:55 PM
|Secret of Mana
|Any% 1 player 1 controller - SNES
|Crow!
|2:51:00
|8:56 PM
|Millennium Racer
|Amateur Championship - PC
|Fireman
|45:00
|9:51 PM
|Amnesia: The Dark Descent
|Any% (Quit-Outs Allowed) - PC
|bloodthunder
|35:00
|10:36 PM
|Silhouette Mirage
|Any% JP - Saturn
|kariohki
|52:00
|11:38 PM
|Keio Flying Squadron 2
|Beat the Game - Saturn
|Mee
|40:00
|12:28 AM
|Kirby & The Amazing Mirror
|100% - GBA
|swordsmankirby
|1:15:00
|1:53 AM
|Jimmy Neutron vs. Jimmy Negatron
|Any% - PC
|culinwino
|20:00
|2:23 AM
|Rabi-Ribi
|(Casual) 10 Town Members - PC
|IIvgmII
|29:00
|3:02 AM
|Adventures of Lolo 2
|Any% - NES
|rayeo
|30:00
|3:42 AM
|Chicken of the Farm
|100% - NES
|Xarnax42
|14:00
|4:06 AM
|New Ghostbusters II
|Any% - NES
|MadMegaX381
|25:00
|4:41 AM
|Gravity Trooper - Metal Storm
|No Wrong Warp - NES
|MadMegaX381
|15:00
|5:06 AM
|Micro Mages
|Any% - NES
|WhiteHat94
|22:00
|5:38 AM
|Legacy of the Wizard
|Any% - NES
|Dragondarch
|35:00
9:00AM - Demon's Souls
While Dark Souls is where the craze started, there's a very real affinity for Demon's Souls. We saw it just a few weeks ago when fans rejoiced over the announcement of the upcoming PS5 remake. This year's Summer Games Done Quick will kick off with the PS3 original and will show off some of the vast differences between this game and its successors. There's so much that goes into this specific run and you can check out our interview with BertoPlease to learn more about it.
3:28PM - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2x
We've made it pretty clear over the last few weeks that we have immense love for old-school Tony Hawk here at Shacknews. We were among the most excited to see the first two games getting the remaster treatment. So we're going to some time off from playing the Warehouse demo to check out this run of the vintage THPS2x. We're excited to see what wild tricks ThePackle can pull out, because we're dying to see what we're capable of performing in just a few weeks.
9:51PM - Amnesia: The Dark Descent
Because we're eager to stay up and pull as many all-nighters with GDQ as possible, we need a good horror game to ensure that we don't go to bed anytime soon. Amnesia: The Dark Descent should fit that bill nicely. If you miss the haunting atmosphere of the first Amnesia, bloodthunder will be running it to close out Sunday.
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will take place from now through Saturday, August 22. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online: Day 1 schedule and runs to watch
Oh! Here's the official thread. I was responding to TroZ's from yesterday. Oops.
Anyway, I am pumped for this event, though it'll be sad not to have the crowd in the audience. Nearly all of my favorite moments came from that over the past few years. Hopefully, they do get Demons Souls started soon. The pre-show is 20 minutes late right now.
