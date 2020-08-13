A Total War Saga: Troy is free to keep on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours With Total War Saga: Troy having launched, interested players can claim it for free as long as they do so before the morning of August 14.

A Total War Saga: Troy has launched, aiming to give players a more focused, yet still rich take on the vast and often complicated Total War formula. With the game out as an Epic Games Store exclusive, it’s a new chance for strategy fans to jump in and wage epic wars across the lifespan of Troy, its heroes, and its villains. And as a reminder, you can pick it up for free to keep as long as you claim it within 24 hours of its launch.

The Epic Games Store, Sega, and developer Creative Assembly announced this deal on A Total War Saga: Troy back in June, 2020. However, Epic Games Store reiterated the deal on Twitter on August 13, 2020 as it went into effect with Troy’s launch on Epic’s digital storefront. From August 13 until about 6a.m. PST / 9a.m. EST on August 14, 2020, players will be able to go in and grab A Total War Saga: Troy for free, to keep. No dollars spent whatsoever and you’ll get the full game without limitation.

A Total War Saga: TROY is FREE to claim for 24 hours only!!



Homer’s sweeping tale of romance and bloodshed TROY focuses on the historical flashpoint of the Trojan War, bringing the conflict to life as never before.https://t.co/vJqqNDFCGU pic.twitter.com/bCIBJrEEaU — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 13, 2020

It’s an interesting deal to say the least, and if you’re a Total War fan, one to snap up while you can. After the deal ends, it will revert to a full priced game on the Epic Games Store for around $49.99. We’re not going to say it’s not worth 50 bucks, but one can hardly argue against the fact that free is far better. If you have any issues with picking up A Total War Saga: Troy during the period of this deal, Sega and Creative Assembly even put together a neat little FAQ on everything you need to know about claiming the game.

Is A Total War Saga: Troy worth it? We’d argue yes at the cost. It’s another romp through Creative Assembly’s well-crafted battlefields with a focused narrative and the large-scale conflicts this developer has made famous with the Total War franchise. If you want to learn more, be sure to check out our Total War Saga: Troy Shacknews review, and do it quick before time's up and the free deal runs out.