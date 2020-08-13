Dead by Daylight adds cross-play and cross-friends features The horror title receives support for cross-platform play starting today.



Dead by Daylight is one of the most well-known titles in the world of horror games. Originally releasing in 2016, Dead by Daylight has fostered a dedicated fan base and garnered partnerships with iconic horror IPs. The world of Dead by Daylight is looking to expand as the survival game is getting cross-play and cross-friends support, starting today.

Announced by developer and publisher Behaviour Interactive via press release, cross-play and cross-friends will arrive today for Dead by Daylight players. The game has already seen releases on just about every gaming platform, and this update will help to unify them. Cross-play is currently live between PC, Xbox One, PlayStatioon 4, and Nintendo Switch. “This follows a year of research, interviews, data analysis and the successful implementation of Cross-Play on Steam and Windows Store.” the Behaviour Interactive shared.

The cross-friends feature will allow players to create an all-inclusive friends list that consists of players across different platformers. This will surely be a more convenient way to keep track of all your friends, regardless of their platform. Dead by Daylight currently sports over 25 million players worldwide, making cross-play the next logical step for the survival horror game.

Dead by Daylight rose to popularity thanks to its asymmetrical gameplay, pitting a group of survivors up against one vicious killer. Over the years, we’ve seen Dead by Daylight collaborate with popular horror IPs such as Scream and Silent Hills.

Four years in and Behavior Interactive's survivor-horror title is showing no sign of slowing down any time soon.