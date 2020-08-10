PUBG Update 8.2 patch notes bring the light machine gun & decoy grenade to the game The latest update to PLAYERUNNOWN's Battlegrounds, brings the rapid-fire MG3 and distraction-causing decoy grenades to the game. Check out the patch notes here.

Major starter of the battle royale craze, PLAYERUNKOWN’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), has been busy in its Season 8 launch with the addition of a new and revitalized Sanhok, but the fun keeps coming. PUBG Update 8.2 is nearly upon us already and it brings with it a wealth of new changes, as well as two all-new pieces of gear: The MG3 Light Machine Gun and decoy grenades.

PUBG Update 8.2 patch notes

The new MG3 Light Machine Gun brings a blistering rate of fire, extra damage to vehicles, and tracer rounds to keep track of your shots.

The PUBG Corporation revealed the patch notes for its upcoming Update 8.2 on August 10, 2020. The major headliners of these patch notes are the new light machine gun and decoy grenades. The MG3 Light Machine Gun features adjustable fire modes that change it from 660 rounds-per-minute (rpm) to a blazing 990 rpm. It can also be upgraded with attachments like a bipod, opticals, and tracer rounds that will let you know where your fire is going. Meanwhile, the decoy grenade is a new throwable made to distract foes. It emits ten seconds of gunfire when deployed, which can cover your movement as you attempt to reposition or exit a situation. The entirety of the PUBG Update 8.2 patch notes can be seen below.

New Weapon: MG3

Spawns in Care Packages on all maps, in Normal Matches only

Not currently available in Ranked Matches

The MG3 has two firing modes which change the fire rate between 660 rpm and 990 rpm

Chambered for 7.62mm, holds 75 rounds and has a muzzle velocity of 820 m/s

1.25x damage multiplier when shooting vehicles

Tracer rounds are fired every 5th round, as well as for the final 10 bullets of each magazine, letting you know that ammo is running low.

Tracer rounds can only be seen by the shooter

Supports optical attachments up to the 6x Scope

The MG3 has an attached bipod, deploying automatically when prone to greatly improve weapon stability

New Throwable: Decoy Grenade

The Decoy Grenade is a new throwable which mimics gunshot sounds. Purposely made to be used as a tactical item to distract and outwit your opponents.

Available only on Sanhok in Normal Matches, as a rare world spawn item

Not available in Ranked Mode

Decoy grenades can be cooked to reduce their detonation time out of the hand and are thrown just like other grenades

Upon detonation, Decoy Grenades emit gunshot sounds for 10 seconds and eject shell casings to add to the guise of real gunfire

Beware, they’re not waterproof! Dropping one into water will disable its effects

Decoy Grenades don’t currently spawn in Training Mode

Gameplay

Weapon Remodel and Retexture

M416, SKS and Kar98k have been remodeled from scratch to improve their visual quality. Along with their visual update, firing sounds of these weapons have also been overhauled.

Care Package Updates

C4 has been added to Care Packages on all maps, except Karakin

MG3 has been added to Care Packages on all maps

The C4 and MG3 are not available in Ranked Mode

LMG (Light Machine Gun) Balance Adjustment

Vehicle damage multipliers have been added to LMGs. MG3: x 1.25 DP28 : 1.15x M249: 1.10x

Camera shake when firing LMGs while prone has been reduced

There has been no changes made to the weapon recoil. However, players may feel the weapon is more stable due to reduced camera shake.

World

Four docks have been added to Erangel

Two docks have been added to existing wharves, one at Novorepnoye and the other at Ferry Pier

The southern beaches of the Erangel mainland and Sosnovka Island have also had docks added

Quality of Life Improvements

Throwables Wheel Menu Improvements

The Throwables Wheel has been updated to better facilitate multiple recent additions to the PUBG throwable arsenal.

The wheel now has 6 slots and allows access to all throwables

4 slots are permanent locations for the most common throwables; Frag Grenade, Molotov Cocktail, Smoke Grenade and Stun Grenade

2 slots are dynamic. The dynamic slot on the right side holds either Sticky bomb or C4 and the one on the left can hold either Decoy grenade or Spike Trap

If your inventory has both the Sticky Bomb and C4, the wheel will prioritize the Sticky Bomb. With Decoy grenade and Spike Trap, the Decoy grenade takes priority

If you have a Sticky Bomb or Decoy equipped in your throwables slot, the dynamic slot on the wheel will display the other corresponding item, C4 or Spike Trap

Helmet Hide Function

Sometimes you just want to look good for YOU. For those moments, you can now toggle off your helmet to maintain your default costume pieces, even after you protect your noggin with a fine Level 3 helmet. This functionality is purely cosmetic, and other players will still see you with a helmet on, but you’ll at least get the satisfaction of enjoying your chicken dinner in full Alex the Dinosaur costume glory.

When Helmet Hide is enabled, your hoodie, hat or other head covering will remain visible even when wearing a helmet.

To all other players, you’ll still be seen wearing, equipping and otherwise interacting with your helmet.

This is a local visual change, only showing for players who enable it.

Helmet Hide is disabled by default. You can enable it in the Settings, or by clicking the option in the Inventory.

Equipable slots for Head and Helmet are now separated.

Equipping a helmet now won’t automatically drop your hat, or other cosmetic item in the head slot.

Performance

Improved font loading process to reduce game stuttering/hitching

Optimized the process for loading character data to reduce instances of stuttering/hitching and ensure a more stable framerate

The item table is now preloaded on the client backend which results in items loading quicker

Refactored the onscreen Key Guide widget to reduce potential instances of stuttering/hitching

Improved the game from hitching when loading a character on the inventory screen

Esports Tab – PCS 2

The Esports Tab has been updated to include PCS2 information and the next Pick em challenge!

When the challenge unlocks, you can head over and make your predictions just like before. Grab as many points as you can and pick up some of the great new PCS2 items! The Esports Tab will be available until September 23rd!

Menu Breakdown

Overview page will now feature a total of 4 pages.

1st page An introduction to PCS 2 and thumbnail image which when clicked will redirect you to the live stream and event information. Now each day with a match on a schedule will be highlighted.

2nd page Introduction to the Pick’em challenge. Here, you will be able to learn how to participate and preview rewards.

3rd, 4th page PCS Focus which features certain players who successfully advanced to PCS 2 from each region (APAC/ASIA, EUROPE/NORTH) A player who has recorded the best PCS 1 PEPS+ stats from the region A player who has recorded the most kills in PCS 2 preliminary A player who has been selected as a dark horse



TEAMS

All participating teams and their players (including team’s reserved players!) can be found here.

Under the team name, the title of the preliminary where that team went through and their final placement is displayed.

Weekly team stats will be updated weekly.

STANDINGS

Up to date standings with a per region breakdown (APAC, Asia, North America, and Europe)

Until the start of the event, countdown to the very first match of each region is displayed.

PICK’EM CHALLENGE

Event page for the PCS2 Pick’Em Challenge where you can vote on who you think will take home the event victory.

All details can be found here on how to participate for a chance to unlock exclusive rewards. We’ll also be sharing a separate announcement with more details before this goes live

UI/UX & Menus

Background Music Selection

Players looking for a bit of nostalgia when they log in can now choose their lobby music! We’ve added a selection of themes dating from all the way back to Early Access for you to choose from. After all, there’s no better way to get hyped for the Battlegrounds than by rocking your favorite tunes!

Select your Background Music under Settings.

Previously used background music is now available for selection

Each Season, BGM is reset to default

Ranked Mode and the Esports tab will feature their own exclusive BGM which cannot be changed

Match History

New Match History section has been added to the Career tab

You can view your most recent 20 matches

Review match records from both Normal and Ranked matches

Records over 30 days old cannot be viewed in detail

Leaving a match early or disconnecting due to an error will prevent that match from being recorded in your Match History

New Loading Screen and Guide for Training Mode

New splash art and text has been added to the loading screen

Additional informational text has been added to the minimap

In-game UI Improvements

Unified the style and location of round buttons to improve the visual experience

Improved irregular title locations on some screens

Design of badges, tags, wide pop-up screens and drop-down menus has been improved

Emote Settings Improvement

Now you can double click to equip/unequip an emote from your emote list.

Drag & drop emotes in the emote wheel to change slots or unequip emotes.

Improved System messages

Improved system messages displayed in case of server maintenance, server overload, external provider authentication failure etc to be more clear.

Store UI Update

When bonus items are included in sets, they are now displayed in the Bonus Gift section of the item preview screen.

Now all set items are displayed on the character while previewing an emote.

Social

Friends List Rework

The friends list has undergone a visual and functional rework

More detailed status friend statuses are now displayed, such as ‘On your team’

Friends tab now displays the last online state of an offline player on your friends list

Information on when you last played with someone on your recent tab is now displayed

Invite

Now players can invite a player already in a team

Accepting this invite will make the player move from the existing team to the new team.

Follow friends renamed to add/remove friends

Custom Matches

Team Deathmatch is now available in Custom Matches

Now you can enjoy TDM in custom matches

New system message for Custom Matches

A new message has been added for when players are kicked by match observers

This is to clearly distinguish messages in situations where a player has been kicked by the host, versus being kicked for cheating or another Rules of Conduct offence

Replay System

The replay system has been updated. Replay files from previous updates are now unable to be used

Skin & Items

New Items

Night on the Town

Sets NIGHTCLUB DRESS SET (+ Victory Dance 23 emote) BOW TIE AND SUSPENDERS SET (+ Bundle of Hearts emote)

Individual items Nightclub Dress (White) Nightclub Stockings Bow Tie and Suspenders Suit Shiny Shoes and Socks



PCS 2

PCS Item sets (8 sets – Each comes with 1 voting coupon) PCS2 SLR BOX PCS2 BERYL M762 BOX PCS2 S12K BOX PCS2 BUGGY BOX PCS2 MASK BOX PCS2 EMOTE BOX PCS2 ALL-IN-ONE SET PCS2 WEAPON SET



Metal Plated M416 Skins

Gold and Silver Plate M416 skins are returning to the store!

Gold Plate – M416

Silver Plate – M416

Sales Schedule

Night on the Town sets : After the August 19th live server maintenance ~ Until September 16th liver server maintenance

PCS 2: After the August 19th live server maintenance ~ September 8th 1700 (KST)

Metal Plated M416s: After the September 2nd weekly maintenance (Planned) ~ September 30th 1100 (KST)

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Now players are able to attach Charms to Sanhok 4 weapons

Fixed the issue where you could turn the character in the lobby by following certain steps

Fixed an inventory issue which could occur during TDM matches

Fixed the yellowish tint in the Season 8 menu lobby

Fixed the issue where players sometimes couldn’t complete the following mission ‘Survive 15 minutes without taking any damage from the Blue Zone’

Fixed the issue where sounds are not played along with the game hitching during TDM gameplay

Fixed the issue where you couldn’t rotate the character in the customize -> emote menu

Fixed an issue where the direction of UI arrows froze regardless of player orientation

Fixed the issue where bots could spawn with DP-28s on Vikendi

Fixed optics resetting to default when reconnecting to the game

Fixed the bug where players would dive straight down when exiting the plane

Fixed animation for when characters who were on fire held a Panzerfaust

Fixed the grenade pin clipping through characters finger in FPP

Fixed the issue where players were able to see behind foliage when moving their camera in certain angles

Fixed an issue where the bullets in a Kar98 could appear outside the chamber while reloading

Fixed an issue where specific female hairstyles could appear incorrect while holding a Spike Trap

Fixed an issue where Gas Cans would disappear from a character’s hands if that character was on fire

Fixed an issue with the Kar98 where the weapon cartridge could appear behind the character while reloading

Fixed an issue where the backpack would move on a character’s back if they rotated while in the sidecar of a bike

Fixed an issue where the fall animation could appear incorrect if the character was holding C4

Improved the animation for moving from ready to throw a melee weapon to unequipping the melee weapon

Fixed the animation for switching to any weapon from the Panzerfaust while in the prone position

Fixed the positioning of scopes when aiming backwards while on a bike

Improved the animation for discarding a Panzerfaust after use

Improved the animation for swimming backwards while rising to the surface

Fixed an issue where the character’s lips could appear incorrect while readying a melee weapon for throwing

Fixed an issue where in FPP with the R1895 equipped the character’s wrists could appear incorrect while using free look

World

Fixed Loot truck roaming around the same location near the bridge south of Camp Alpha

Fixed the issue where players could clip through an object and die by falling in a certain location on Erangel

Fixed characters shaking up and down when standing on a certain rock on Erangel

Fixed an oil barrel floating in the air above a bridge on Erangel

Fixed the awkward looking cliff texture at the north of Stalber on Erangel

Fixed the issue where a player was not able to move past a particular building’s railing

Fixed the issue where players could vault over a ceiling in certain underground locations on Karakin

UI/UX

Fixed the issue where the text ‘Motor glider’ was displayed as a system string on the Last Match screen

Fixed the issue where esports vehicles added to Ranked Mode displayed a system string on the Last Match screen

Fixed the issue where the inventory scroll bar would not return to default location

Fixed the issue where some rewards were not being displayed in the rewards pop-up screen when using receive all button

Fixed the issue where ESC button was activated twice when pressed in the item purchase screen

Fixed the issue where APAC, ASIA region title still being displayed in English in Traditional Chinese language option

Fixed the UI overlaps on the profile screen

Fixed the issue where some buttons displayed in white when overlapped with a mouse cursor

Fixed the issue of the timeline UI not displayed correctly

Fixed some visual errors on the PUBG ID screen

Fixed an issue when attempting to switch throwables after removing safety pin which caused the following error “Inventory system error: 3”

Fixed an issue where explosive damage done to wheels would not update the vehicle UI

Skin & Items

Fixed the issue where character’s body would become transparent with certain face skins in Zombie Mode

Fixed the issue where character’s legs would become transparent when equipping the Miramar Biker Jacket

Fixed the issue where the in-game inventory icon didn’t display when equipping ‘Rapture Squad Tactical Pants’

Fixed the clipping issue when female characters equipped ‘TUANTUAN’s Tank Top’

Fixed the clipping issue when a female character equips ‘Route Warrior Gloves’ and gets on motorcycle with a weapon

Replay

Fixed the export button of the replay having wrong color and highlight effect not displaying

Fixed the player UI coordinates mismatching in certain cases during replays

That covers the PUBG Update 8.2 patch notes. The update is expected to come to test servers on August 12 and live servers on August 19 this month. Be sure to follow all of our PUBG coverage and stay tuned for further news and updates.