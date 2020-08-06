Remnant: From the Ashes is one of Epic Games Store's free games next week If you've been waiting to try Remnant: From the Ashes, next week is a good time as the Epic Games Store features it and The Alto Collection as free games.

Perfect World Entertainment and Gunfire Games’ Remnant: From the Ashes is a pretty fantastic co-op shooter, featuring a shifting and dynamic campaign where maps, bosses, encounters, and quests change with any given player’s playthrough. Souls-like in its difficulty with satisfying gunplay to match and scaling difficulty and rewards with more players, we’d recommend this game with friends any day. That said, if you’ve been holding off and want to play on PC, next week might be as good a time as any. Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection are slated to be the Epic Games Store’s next free games.

The Epic Games Store revealed Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection as its next free games pretty recently. Following Wilmot’s Warehouse and 3 Out of 10 (which we just previewed here if you’re curious), Remnant and Alto Collection will be the next offering of free games starting on August 13 at 8a.m. PST / 11a.m. EST.

Remnant: From the Ashes already has some good DLC out in Swamps of Corsus and more on the way with Subject 2923, but don’t let that deter you. The base game of Remnant: From the Ashes is a stacked title full of replayability and increasingly intense challenges for solo or co-op players. It had more than enough going on to earn the game a solid Shacknews review and an award for Shacknews’ Best Co-op Game of 2019. If anything, playing Remnant: From the Ashes will be a great way to prepare you for the wealth of new campaign content set to arrive when the Subject 2923 DLC launches on August 20, 2020.

If you’ve been holding off on Remnant: From the Ashes or want a fantastic game to play with friends, keep an eye on the Epic Games Store on August 13 when you can claim the game for free.