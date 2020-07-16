Remnant: From the Ashes Subject 2923 DLC trailer shows off infested farms & more The latest trailer for Remnant From the Ashes' Subject 2923 DLC showed off some new locales and the creepy denizens players will be battling within them.

We’re still about a month out from Remnant: From the Ashes’ supposed final DLC, Subject 2923, but there’s plenty of details forthcoming about the last stretch into the fight against the Root and its causes. Gunfire Games just launched a new trailer showing us the nasty locale and denizens of Ward Prime, a farm, an underground lab, and more.

Gunfire Games and Perfect World Entertainment launched the Remnant: From the Ashes Subject 2923 Ward Prime trailer on the PC Gamer YouTube on July 16, 2020. The trailer takes us more in depth to some of the places we’ll be exploring. It looks like there’s a farm infested by regular baddies of the Root, along with a host of what looks like rat people stalking about. The trailer then takes us underground to Ward Prime where far more Lovecraftian encounters await with floating, tentacled horrors and distorted reality about. You can check out the entire trailer in action just below.

Remnant: From the Ashes has kind of been a surprise breakout that keeps on giving since its initial release. The rogue-lite dungeons, looting, and encounters made it a journey to be taken several times over as we re-rolled campaigns and instances. It was enough to make it a solid 8 out of 10 in our Shacknews review and put it in our Shacknews Game of the Year conversations. The Swamps of Corsus DLC that came out in April has been equally fun and you can check out our impressions on that as well. It’s a little sad that we’re coming to the end of the line with the Subject 2923 DLC, but the announcement during the PC Gaming Show 2020 and this recent trailer are looking like it’s going to be a final romp that’s well worth our time.

Remnant: From the Ashes Subject 2923 is slated to arrive on August 20, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Stay tuned for further info and updates as we get closer to the launch date.