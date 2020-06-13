Remnant: From The Ashes Subject 2923 DLC announced on PC Gaming Show 2020 Gunfire Games is keeping the procedurally-generated supernatural gunfight going with upoming Remnant: From The Ashes DLC Subject 2923.

Gunfire Games and Perfect World Entertainment may have just released the Swamps of Corsus DLC for Remnant, but evil never sleeps. They’re moving forward with more DLC content, revealing Remnant: From the Ashes - Subject 2923 to be coming to all platforms soon.

Gunfire Games and Perfect World Entertainment revealed the Remnant: From the Ashes - Subject 2923 DLC on the PC Gaming Show 2020 on June 13, 2020. It looks like the Root isn’t the only thing to be wary of in this new DLC as we venture into frosty territories to take on heinous new enemies and discover curious allies. You can check learn more on the Remnant: From the Ashes website or check out the DLC’s trailer just below.

This story is still developing…