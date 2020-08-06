Hearthstone: Scholomance Academy goes live with one free Legendary Hearthstone's latest expansion is live and if you check out Scholomance Academy, there's a free Legendary in it for you.

School in session for Hearthstone. Blizzard has officially launched long-running collectible card game's latest expansion, taking players to Scholomance Academy. The expansion is now live and there's an incentive for players of all stripes to jump in, because Blizzard is offering one Class Legendary minion to anybody who jumps into the game right now.

Simply log into Hearthstone and jump into the main menu and you'll find a brand new Legendary minion of a random class waiting for you. The Legendaries for this expansion are quite something this time around, so there's a good chance you won't be disappointed by what you pull. This is on top of the free Transfer Student minion that Blizzard is already offering. Like the Transfer Student, this free Legendary is only available for a limited time.

For those unfamiliar with the ins-and-outs of Scholomance Academy, this expansion introduces a handful of new mechanics to Hearthstone. New dual-class cards will work across two specified classes while the new Spellburst mechanic offers special one-time only effects for simply casting a spell. While 135 new cards are debuting today, this is not the end for the Scholomance Academy rollout. An unknown single-player adventure is coming at some point in the next few months. On top of that, those who have followed the Year of the Phoenix roadmap know that there's also a brand new game mode that's set to release in the weeks ahead. We'll have more information on those new additions as they're revealed.

Hearthstone: Scholomance Academy is live right now and, like the rest of Hearthstone, is free to play. If you're feeling overwhelmed and don't even know where to begin, don't you worry about that. Shacknews is here with 8 decks to try on Day 1. And if you need a refresher on what's currently in Standard, visit the Hearthstone website.