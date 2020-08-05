All armor and stats - Grounded
A table of all armor in Grounded, including buffs, materials needed to craft them, and how to get all armor recipes.
There are several different armor sets to unlock in Grounded. Each set of armor offers a unique buff that will affect the player in some way. The only trouble with acquiring all the armor is actually knowing how to craft each set and figuring out where to find the recipes in the first place.
All armor and perks
As Grounded continues to expand, so too will the number of armor sets to craft. Below you will find a table containing all armor sets players can currently unlock and craft in-game. Also included is each individual piece's effect as well as the set bonus buff, which you get by wearing a full set of armor. You will also see how to unlock the recipe to make the armor.
|Armor
|Materials
|Effect
|How to get recipe
|Aphid Slippers
|
|The Quickness: Run faster
|Analyze Aphid Meat.
|Eyepatch
|
|Attack: Attacks do more damage
|Analyze Woven Fiber.
|Mite Hat
|
|Hyperstamina: Regain stamina faster
|Find Mite Fuzz.
|Gas Mask
|
|Gas Guard: Prevents damage from all gas-based attacks and effects
|Analyze Stinkbug Gas Sack, Weevil Nose, or find Stunkbug Part.
|Clover Armor
|Clover Hood
|
|
Fuller: Stay full longer
Moist: Thirst takes longer to deplete.
|Analyze Clover Leaf.
|Clover Poncho
|
|Clover Shin Guards
|
|Acorn Armor
|Acorn Face Mask
|
|
Max Health: More max health
Uncrackable: Unknown
|Analyze Acorn Shell.
|Acorn Chestplate
|
|Acron Leg Plates
|
|Ant Armor
|Ant Helmet
|
|
Hauling Strength: Increases how much you can haul
HumAnt: Ants don't attack you.
|Pick up Ant Part.
|Ant Arm Guards
|
|Ant Knee Guards
|
|Grub Armor
|Grub Goggles
|
|
Max Stamina: More max stamina
Plump & Juicy: Unknown
|Analyze Grub Hide.
|Grub Vest
|
|Grub Leggings
|
|Ladybug Armor
|Ladybug Faceplate
|
|
Blocking Strength: Increases the amount of hits you can block before getting stunned
Scarlet Embrace: Regenerate health.
|Analyze Berry Leath or find Ladybug Part.
|Ladybug Chestplate
|
|Ladybug Shin Guards
|
|Spider Armor
|Spider Hood
|
|
Hyperstamina: Regain stamina faster
Hunter's Prowess: Unknown
|Find and analyze Spider Chunk
|Spider Shoulder Guard
|
|Spider Knee Pads
|
|Rotten Bee Armor
|Rotten Bee Face Mask
|
Sprint Distance: Reduces the stamina cost of sprinting
Fuzzy Cushion: Unknown
|There is currently no recipe to make bee armor. The rotten version is found in the western anthill.
|Rotten Bee Shoulder Pads
|Rotten Bee Shin Guards
Finding armor recipes, crafting armor, and wearing armor is vital to your survival in Grounded. Each armor set has its own purpose, so choosing the right one for the job is also important. Make sure you spend some time on the Shacknews Grounded page, it’s where we’ve crafted a whole lot of helpful guides.
