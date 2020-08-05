All armor and stats - Grounded A table of all armor in Grounded, including buffs, materials needed to craft them, and how to get all armor recipes.

There are several different armor sets to unlock in Grounded. Each set of armor offers a unique buff that will affect the player in some way. The only trouble with acquiring all the armor is actually knowing how to craft each set and figuring out where to find the recipes in the first place.

All armor and perks

The Rotten Bee armor is one of the many sets of armor in Grounded, featuring unique perks.

As Grounded continues to expand, so too will the number of armor sets to craft. Below you will find a table containing all armor sets players can currently unlock and craft in-game. Also included is each individual piece's effect as well as the set bonus buff, which you get by wearing a full set of armor. You will also see how to unlock the recipe to make the armor.

Armor Materials Effect How to get recipe Aphid Slippers 2x Raw Aphid Meat

10x Mite Fuzz The Quickness: Run faster Analyze Aphid Meat. Eyepatch 1x Woven Fiber

2x Fiber Bandage

1x Sap Attack: Attacks do more damage Analyze Woven Fiber. Mite Hat 5x Mite Fuzz

5x Grub Hide Hyperstamina: Regain stamina faster Find Mite Fuzz. Gas Mask 1x Weevil Nose

4x Gnat Fuzz

2x Woven Fiber

1x Stinkbug Part Gas Guard: Prevents damage from all gas-based attacks and effects Analyze Stinkbug Gas Sack, Weevil Nose, or find Stunkbug Part. Clover Armor Clover Hood 4x Clover Leaf

1x Woven Fiber Fuller: Stay full longer Moist: Thirst takes longer to deplete. Analyze Clover Leaf. Clover Poncho 6x Clover Leaf

3x Woven Fiber Clover Shin Guards 3x Clover Leaf

2x Woven Fiber

3x Sprig Acorn Armor Acorn Face Mask 1x Acorn Shell

5x Mite Fuzz

3x Woven Fiber Max Health: More max health Uncrackable: Unknown Analyze Acorn Shell. Acorn Chestplate 3x Acorn Shell

6x Clover Leaf

4x Woven Fiber Acron Leg Plates 2x Acorn Shell

4x Sap

4x Woven Fiber Ant Armor Ant Helmet 1x Ant Head

3x Ant Part

5x Mite Fuzz Hauling Strength: Increases how much you can haul HumAnt: Ants don't attack you. Pick up Ant Part. Ant Arm Guards 5x Ant Part

2x Acid Gland

2x Mite Fuzz Ant Knee Guards 6x Ant Part

2x Woven Fiber

4x Mite Fuzz Grub Armor Grub Goggles 3x Grub Hide

1x Raw Weevil Meat Max Stamina: More max stamina Plump & Juicy: Unknown Analyze Grub Hide. Grub Vest 5x Grube Hide

2x Grub Goop

4x Dry Grass Chunk Grub Leggings 4x Grub Hide

4x Gry Grass Chunk

2x Mite Fuzz Ladybug Armor Ladybug Faceplate 1x Ladybug Head

2x Ladybug Part

3x Berry Leather Blocking Strength: Increases the amount of hits you can block before getting stunned Scarlet Embrace: Regenerate health. Analyze Berry Leath or find Ladybug Part. Ladybug Chestplate 2x Flower Petal

4x Ladybug Part

4x Berry Leather Ladybug Shin Guards 4x Ladybug Part

4x Berry Leather

4x Flower Petal Spider Armor Spider Hood 2x Spider Fang

3x Spider Chunk

2x Berry Leather Hyperstamina: Regain stamina faster Hunter's Prowess: Unknown Find and analyze Spider Chunk Spider Shoulder Guard 5x Spider Chunk

3x Berry Leather

4x Spider Silk Spider Knee Pads 4x Spider Chunk

4x Spider Silk

2x Berry Leather Rotten Bee Armor Rotten Bee Face Mask Sprint Distance: Reduces the stamina cost of sprinting Fuzzy Cushion: Unknown There is currently no recipe to make bee armor. The rotten version is found in the western anthill. Rotten Bee Shoulder Pads Rotten Bee Shin Guards

Finding armor recipes, crafting armor, and wearing armor is vital to your survival in Grounded. Each armor set has its own purpose, so choosing the right one for the job is also important. Make sure you spend some time on the Shacknews Grounded page, it’s where we’ve crafted a whole lot of helpful guides.