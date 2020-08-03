Rainbow Six Siege goes to the future for two-week MUTE Protocol event Travel to the future for the next Rainbow Six: Siege event, as Ubisoft Montreal initiates the MUTE Protocol.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has been conducting operations in the present day for several years. When Ubisoft envisioned this game, I don't think anyone imagined that the Operators would still be doing their jobs years into the distant future, but it looks like that will be the case if the game's next limited-time event is any indication. On Monday, the publisher announced that Siege will kick off a two-week event set in the future called MUTE Protocol.

"In MUTE Protocol, Mute has taken over the Tower and has sinister plans in store, so the Attacking team must attempt to reclaim control while the Defenders mobilize to secure their position," explains the Ubisoft website. "All Operators will be able to use the new movement mechanic, which digitizes their bodies whenever they use observation tools. Attackers will travel via drone and spawn wherever their drone is when they exit the drone view, while Defenders can travel through the camera network. This opens up a whole new world of movement possibilities, as drone holes become entry routes and cleverly placed bulletproof cameras allow Defenders to flank instantly."

To further add to the futuristic aesthetic, some of the Operators for this event will be decked out in robot-like cosmetics. This includes Attackers Jackal, Lion, and Ying, as well as Defenders Kapkan, Mira, Mute, Oryx, and Vigil. If you think this is a cool look for them and would like to keep these outfit pieces, you can pick up MUTE Protocol Collection packs over the course of the event. Ubisoft will even get you started by rewarding a free one after the completion of a special Event Challenge.

Development on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six is now in its fifth year, as Ubisoft Montreal continues working around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Back in June, the development team released Operation Steel Wave and announced its intentions to continue through the two-year roadmap first introduced back in February.

The MUTE Protocol event for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is set to kick off this Tuesday, August 4 and will continue through August 17.