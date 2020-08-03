Ed Boon wants to host a NetherRealm tournament with all of its games post-COVID Boon noted he'd like to include both Mortal Kombat and Injustice across several iterations.

Ed Boon is looking to host an official tournament with all the NetherRealm Studios games when (and if) the COVID-19 pandemic begins to subside.

The NetherRealm creative director took to Twitter to share his thoughts on organizing such a tournament, noting a few of the Mortal Kombat and Injustice games as potential games for competitors to play in.

"After Covid... I’d love to do a NetherRealm Cup... including all of out most recent games,” he wrote. Off the top of his head, he included Mortal Kombat 9, Injustice 1, Mortal Kombat 10, Injustice 2, and Mortal Kombat 11 as contenders.

After Covid... I'd love to do a NetherRealm Cup... including all of our most recent games.



- MK9

- Injustice 1

- MKX

- Injustice 2

- MK11 — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 2, 2020

However, he had a contingency plan if COVID-19 ends up lasting "for years" (please don't speak that into existence, Mr. Boon).

"But if Covid lasts for years, then we might have to add rollback code to MK9 and Injustice 1," Boon joked.

But if Covid lasts for years, then we might have to add rollback code to MK9 and Injustice1 ;)#GoodGamePeaceTFout — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 2, 2020

Perhaps if the virus does actually last this long, which we are hoping against hope it does not, a return to these classic games would be welcome. Fans who began replying to Boon's tweet certainly think so, and for good reason – they're awesome titles.

Either way, whatever happens, this is one tournament we'd be down to cover, or even participate in. We'll keep you updated on any other details that happen to come out of what seems like wistul thinking for Ed, but it would be great to see this happen.