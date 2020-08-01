Watch the Warframe TennoCon 2020 digital livestream here TennoCon 2020's digital fan event is going live with newly revealed content coming to Warframe, including the upcoming Heart of Deimos update. Watch it all here.

Every year, Digital Extremes puts on the TennoCon event to share appreciation of the Warframe community and share a wealth of new content coming to the ga.m.e. TennoCon 2020 may have been forced to pivot to a digital event, but the show is still going on with a livestream presentation that will feature the upcoming Heart of Deimos content, as well as Twitch drops of in-game content for watching. You can check it all out right here.

The Warframe TennoCon 2020 digital livestream will kick off on August 1, 2020. It will be going live on the Warframe Twitch account beginning 9:30a.m. PT / 12:30p.m. ET. You can also check out the livestream embedded just below to catch all of the action.

Digital Extremes recently posted the full slate of events coming to the digital version of TennoCon 2020. Heart of Deimos content figures heavily into the event and we’ll get to see a lot of new updates on what’s coming to the ga.m.e, but there are other events going on throughout the day as well. You can check out the full August 1 schedule of TennoCon 2020 events and their times just below.

Welcome to TennoCon - 9:30a.m. PT /12:30p.m. ET

The Art of Warframe & Live Q&A - 10:00a.M. PT / 1:00p.m. ET

Sounds of the System & Live Q&A - 11:00a.m. PT / 2:00p.m. ET

TennoCon Community Art Show - 12:00p.m. PT / 3:00p.m. ET

TennoTrivia - 1:00p.m. PT / 4:00p.m. ET

TennoLive Digital Edition - 2:00p.m. PT/5:00p.m. ET

That’s not all, if you’re an active Warframe player, there are loot drops associated with watching TennoCon 2020 live as well. Starting at 9:30a.m. PT / 12:30p.m. ET, by watching any of the events with a Twitch account linked to Warframe, you can score a timed-exclusive Athodai hand-cannon. Furthermore, starting at 2p.m. PT / 5p.m. ET, if you watch the TennoLive Digital Edition for 30 consecutive minutes, you can also score a Hydroid Prime for free.

With its pivot to a digital event, Digital Extremes is definitely showing it’s not missing a step with TennoCon 2020. If you’re a Warframe fan, don’t miss out on seeing the new Heart of Deimos content when the event goes live!