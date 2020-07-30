Hyper Scape gets Season 1 trailer & mid-August launch date Hyper Scape is about to finish up its beta phase and go live with Season 1 content in August 2020.

Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape has been turning heads in the battle royale community. With its emphasis on verticality, futuristic weapons, and hack abilities, Ubisoft’s entry into the battle royale space has been arguably worthwhile, and it’s about to move into the next stage of its life. With an all new trailer, Ubisoft has announced the end of the beta, the start of Hyper Scape Season 1, and its launch in mid-August.

Ubisoft launched the Season 1 announcement trailer on the Ubisoft YouTube Channel on July 30, 2020. According to the trailer, the Hyper Scape beta will be coming to an end on August 2. But after that, the game will drop on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on August 11, 2020 with the launch of Season 1, titled The First Principle. Season 1 of Hyper Scape will feature a new weapon, a new hack, and, of course, a season pass of content featuring both free and premium tracks of cosmetic goods for players. You can see the trailer for the new season in action below.

Hyper Scape has been an interesting take on this style of game for both the battle royale genre and Ubisoft. It brings some interesting twists to the genre by way of hacks and lets players explore an extremely vertical city with awesome mobility options. Moreover, breaking away from the usual end game, players can either survive down to the last man or grab a crown and hold it for 45 seconds for the win at the risk of being marked visible to other players. With so many interesting wrinkles, we’re interested to see how Season 1 of the game plays out and players take to any new strategies presented by the fresh content.

Want more Hyper Scape ahead of the upcoming Season 1? Be sure to check out our Shacknews hands-on preview to get a deep look at what we thought of the game ahead of its launch on August 11.