Razer launches new Blackshark V2 line of esports-focused gaming headsets Razer has redesigned the Blackshark headset in its V2 version with a sleeker profile, THX Spatial Audio, and a strong focus on crystal clear sound and communication.

The Blackshark audio headset has returned with a new generation. The once somewhat clunky-looking headset has been redesigned with esports quality and comfort in mind and a number of other upgrades focused on improved sound and crystal clear communication. All of this comes together in a far more sleek fashion in various forms as Razer launches the Blackshark V2 and V2 X.

Razer announced the Blackshark V2 and Blackshark V2 X on July 30, 2020 with corresponding product pages for both headsets. The Blackshark V2 is the marquee product of the line-up. It features an upgrade from the 40mm neodymium magnet stereo drivers of the original up to new and improved Triforce Titanium 50 mm Drivers featuring advanced passive noise cancellation and THX Spatial Audio. If players remember the somewhat clumsy mic of the original Blackshark, that has also been improved here with far more low-profile and removable HyperClear Cardioid Mic for crystal clear communication. The Blackshark V2 also features FlowKnit Memory Foam ear cushions and a customizable USB sound card on the line that also allows you to tweak and play around with various mic settings via the Razer Synapse software. This entire package comes at a $99.99 retail pricetag.

It really only takes a glance at the Razer Blackshark V2 (left) to see the vast improvement in sleek design over its predecessor, the original somewhat clunky original Blackshark headset (right), but there are a lot of great improvements under the hood of the V2 as well.

If the price seems a bit high on the regular Razer Blackshark V2, a more cost-effective option is available with the Razer Blackshark V2 X. Though this version of the headset skips on premium features such as THX Spatial audio, the on-the-line USB sound card, and the titanium version of the Triforce 50mm Drivers, it still offers a sleek overall design, detachable HyperClear Cardoid Mic, and quality 7.1 surround sound, all in a lightweight package. The Blackshark V2 X will run at $59.99 and is comparable to Razer’s recently announced and also budget-priced Razer Cynosa V2 membrane gaming keyboard, which is meant to offer players a solid and functional gaming keyboard with per-key RGB lighting at the similar budget price of $59.99.

With the addition of the Blackshark V2 headset lineup, Razer’s recent V2 products are looking like quality improvements over previous versions. The Blackshark V2 and V2 X are available now at authorized Razer product dealers and in the audio section of the Razer online store.