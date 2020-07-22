Ubisoft CEO says games will still be $60 on next-gen consoles The standard price for Ubisoft games will still be $60 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The appropriate price for a video game has been subject to much discussion and debate over the years. This conversation typically gets a spike in interest prior to the launch of new consoles. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X on the way, people are once again questioning if we’ll see a jump in the standard price tag for video games. Things have gotten more interesting as publisher Ubisoft has stated their games will cost $60 on the new platforms.

It wasn’t long ago that NBA 2K21 got its covers revealed, as well as the news that the game would cost $70 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This of course led many to speculate that $70 would become the new standard for premium AAA titles moving forward. Things get a bit more confusing with the news from Ubisoft.

It was during an earnings call on July 22, 2020, that Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot stated that the games from the company releasing this fall will still cost $60 on next-gen consoles. It’s important to note the “releasing this fall” qualifier in that sentence. Ubisoft is referring to games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion. This doesn’t explicitly confirm that Ubisoft games will remain at $60 for years to come. There’s a possibility that this move could just be to ease the transition from the current generation into the next, and we could still see prices jump up down the road.

Are we about to head into an era where different publishers will have specific standard prices for the games they produce? Or is it inevitable that all major video game releases will cost $70 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X? Only time will tell. For more on the upcoming next-gen consoles, stay with us right here on Shacknews.