Rogue Company available now in early access The third-person shooter is available to play now for Founder's Pass owners.

Earlier this year, Hi-Rez Studio revealed Rogue Company, a third-person team shooter coming to a multitude of platforms. During Nintendo’s Direct Mini on July 20, Gl1tch was revealed to be the latest playable character being added to the game. Next, they announced that Rogue Company would support full crossplay, as well as cross progression when it launches. Following the direct, Rogue Company hit early access for those who purchase the Founder’s Pack.

Players on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch can jump into the closed beta today by purchasing the Founder’s Pack for $15. The $30 Founder’s Pack will reward players with all of the game’s playable rogues. Along with early access to the game, the Founder’s Pack also comes with several cosmetic items. There isn’t a release date for Rogue Company just yet, but the game will be free-to-play when it launches.

During the Direct Mini, we got our first look at Gli1tch, one of the newest characters being added to the game. Rogue Company’s online play centers around a hero mechanic. Each rogue brings their own unique set of abilities and skill sets to change the course of a battle.

Hi-Rez studios' Rogue Company was just one of several titles featured during Nintendo's Direct Mini today. Cadence of Hyrule's new DLC and Shin Megami Tensei 5 both received some spotlight at the digital event. We still don't have a release date for Rogue Company, but when it launches, players will be able to carry their stats and items over between versions of the game thanks to cross progression.