New Rogue Company character Glitch revealed Hi-Rez Studios' third-person shooter will be coming to Nintendo Switch with crossplay.

Nintendo hosted a Direct Mini where they focused on titles from their development and publishing partners. This brief event included a small handful of announcements, including the news that Rogue Company, the upcoming third-person shooter from Hi-Rez Studios would be getting a new character as well as a new mode.

First revealed earlier this year, Rogue Company is the next major project from Hi-Rez studio. This third-person shooter pits players against each other in a futuristic combat setting. During Nintendo’s Direct Mini, we got some more news on the upcoming title. The cinematic trailer shown for Rogue Company revealed Gl1tch, a new rogue coming to the game. More details about Gl1tch can be found on the official Rogue Company website.

Gl1tch is a hacker and breacher that specializes in stealth, using his abilities to disrupt enemies. Gl1tch has their own set of weapons and gadgets, which the developer lists on the website. We get to see Gl1tch in action during the newly shown footage in the Direct, which can be seen above. During the presentation, it was also revealed that Rogue Company will have full crossplay support. The game will also have cross progression, allowing players to carry their progression over between versions of the game.

The Nintendo Direct Mini also featured announcements surrounding Cadence of Hyrule DLC, as well as the reveal of a brand new Shin Megami Tensei coming in 2021. For more Nintendo news, stay with us here on Shacknews.