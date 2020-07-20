I Am Dead rises up with a September release window Annapurna Interactive will not rest in peace, as the publisher announces a September release window for ghostly exploration adventure I Am Dead.

It's been a while since we've heard any news regarding Annapurna Interactive's next atmospheric adventure. But now, the dead speak! The team at Hollow Ponds is back with a fresh update, announcing that their story, I Am Dead, is almost ready to play and has set a September release window.

I Am Dead will see players take the role of Morris, curator of a local museum. Everything around him looks to be unfolding as normal, except for one minor detail and that's that Morris is dead. Morris wandering the world of the living sets up what's described as a puzzle adventure game. Players can look inside objects and peek into people's memories, poking through different layers of objects to find the next piece to help drive the story forward.

As Morris journeys with his ghost dog, Sparky, exploring the town and meeting other ghosts, the whole island is in imminent danger. The volcano that sits in the background is on the verge of erupting and wiping out the island. By examining objects, talking to ghosts, learning more about the town's denizens, and solving the various mysteries across the island, Morris may be able to stop the volcano from erupting and destroying all life around it.

I Am Dead was announced way back during the March 17 Nintendo Indie World presentation, where it was revealed to be a timed console exclusive. While there isn't an exact date to announce just yet, Annapurna Interactive and Hollow Ponds are set to release I Am Dead on PC and Nintendo Switch during the month of September.