LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) 71374 price

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System is taking the gaming world by storm. This faithful recreation of the NES in LEGO form is bound to be a hot item, and would-be collectors are already searching high and low for prices. For those that want to pick one up, the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System price is certainly up there, so prepare the wallet.

LEGO fans will no doubt already be somewhat prepared for the price of the NES, but for those venturing into the brick-building world, the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System’s price could come as a surprise. For those in the United States, the price of the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) 71374 is $229.99 USD, according to the official LEGO site.

Here’s the price in the United States, as well as a few other areas around the world.

$229.99 USD

$349.99 AUD

$299.99 CAD

£209.99 GBP

This puts the LEGO NES in the price range of some of the medium-to-large size Star Wars sets, with the massive Star Wars ships eclipsing this cost by leaps and bounds.

As one might assume, the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System is bound to be an insanely popular item. Because of this popularity, anyone planning on making a purchase will want to get in as soon as possible, as supply is bound to be limited.

This marks the second Nintendo-themed product coming to LEGO with the first being a LEGO Super Mario set. The set includes bricks to create a kind of course, designs for Yoshi, power blocks, Shy Guys, and even Mario. It also appears as if the Mario from this set works with the LEGO NES set. The reveal trailer shows the Mario clipping to the television set and playing sounds as the analogue World 1-1 plays out. Truly incredible stuff.

For $229.99 USD, the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) 71374 looks to include quite a bit of expert-level building. With 2646 pieces, and a mechanised scrolling TV set, this should be an exceptionally enjoyable build. Let us know in the Chatty thread below whether you’ll be shelling out your gold coins for the LEGO NES set.