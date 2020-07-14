Death Stranding PC graphics settings Make Death Stranding as pretty as possible by tinkering with the PC graphics settings.

Death Stranding has some truly breathtaking vistas and environments. For those players that want to really soak up the atmosphere, taking a dive into Death Stranding’s PC graphics settings is a must. There are a lot of options here to tinker with to get the best results for your PC specs.

Before you set out across the United States, take a moment to tinker with the PC graphics settings in Death Stranding.

Death Stranding includes your standard PC graphics settings. Players will be able to tinker with just about every aspect of the visuals, from the screen mode, Vsync and frame rates to memory for streaming, ambient occlusion, and motion blur. Below are the various settings you will find under the Graphics Settings in Death Stranding on PC.

Display Screen Mode Display Monitor Aspect Ratio Display Resolution Vsync Maximum Frame Rate

Models & Textures Graphics Quality Model Detail Memory for Streaming Available Graphic Memory

Shadows & Reflections Shadow Resolution Ambient Occlusion Screen Space Reflections

Post-Processing FidelityFX CAS Anti-Aliasing Sharpness Depth of Field Motion Blur



Make sure you also check out the Death Stranding PC recommended specs. You will likely want to chase settings that best utilize your hardware. Players that can hit the high recommended specs should be able to bump everything up to max. It doesn’t appear as if Death Stranding includes an FOV slider, so players will need to either make do or look for a workaround if the standard doesn’t gel.

Now that you know about Death Stranding’s PC graphics settings, you can start planning out what you want to tweak. Take some time to shift and change these settings to get the best performance out of your PC. While you’re traveling across the ruins of North America, check out the Death Stranding guide, it’s here we’ve collected a whole lot of guides to help you on your journey.