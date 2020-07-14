PC keybindings and controls - Death Stranding
Learn the controls and keybindings for Death Stranding on PC.
Death Stranding is now on PC, and that means new key bindings and controls to learn. For those that like to tinker with their setup, Death Stranding offers a whole lot of customization with its key assignments. Before you start your trek across the United States, take a moment to familiarize yourself with the key bindings for keyboard and mouse.
Death Stranding PC keybindings
Death Stranding on PC has a bunch of keybindings and buttons for players to edit. Expect the usual modifications to be available, including how you interact with objects, attack, and carry things. There are also shortcuts for quickly equipping and unequipping items, tools, and equipment. Below you’ll find the full list of Death Stranding PC default controls and keybindings.
|Action
|Button
|Ready Item
|Right Mouse Click
|Adjust Construction Location/Use
|Left Mouse Click
|Center Balance (Left)
|Left Mouse Click
|Center Balance (Right)
|Right Mouse Click
|Change Ammo Type
|Z
|Reload Weapon
|R
|Attack
|V
|Perform Action
|F
|Activate Terminal/Open Cargo Menu
|F
|Carry on Back
|E
|Use/Dismount Vehicle
|F
|Hold Breath
|Left Alt
|Move Forwards
|W
|Move Backwards
|S
|Move Left
|A
|Move Right
|D
|Crouch/Stand
|C
|Walk
|Left Control
|Sprint
|Left Shift
|Jump/Climb
|Space
|Switch Camera Left/Right
|T
|Zoom In
|T
|Compass Mode
|G
|Scan
|Q
|Like/Call Out
|5
|Open Cargo Menu
|I
|Open Cuff Links
|Tab
|Quick Equip/Unequip Tool
|1
|Quick Function Change
|2
|Quick Equip/Unequip Item
|3
|Quick Equip/Unequip Equipment
|4
|Photo Mode
|F8
|Private Room Controls (Button 1)
|1
|Private Room Controls (Button 2)
|2
|Private Room Controls (Button 3)
|3
|Private Room Controls (Button 4)
|4
For those just getting started on PC, make sure your build meets the minimum PC requirements for Death Stranding or even the recommended and high-end settings. You can even check out our other Death Stranding guides for answers to the many questions you will have regarding Kojima’s latest and greatest title.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, PC keybindings and controls - Death Stranding