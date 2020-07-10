New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft Flight Simulator closed beta coming July 30, details announced

Get your flight sticks ready. Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to closed beta at the end of the month and details have been announced in the latest developer update.
TJ Denzer
1

It’s finally happening folks. After a ton of time in its alpha state, Asobo Studios’ Microsoft Flight Simulator is just about ready to enter its closed beta phase. We’ve known about the planned beta for quite some time, but didn’t have full details till now. So here’s what you need to know about the Microsoft Flight Simulator beta coming at the end of this July.

Microsoft Flight Simulator closed beta coming July 30

Microsoft Flight Simulator's closed beta will be launching on July 30 with previous alpha players and Xbox Insider Program members being offered invitations.

Asobo Studios announced the Microsoft Flight Simulator closed beta and its details in a late July 9 development update. According to the update, Microsoft Flight Simulator’s first beta phase will begin on July 30, 2020. If you were already involved in any of the alpha testing leading up to this point, then you’ll already have access transferred to the beta. Check your email because invitations to the beta should have already gone out.

If you weren’t lucky enough to be part of the alpha testing for Microsoft Flight Simulator, then the fastest track to getting on board with the closed beta is to be part of the Xbox Insider Program. No worries if you’re not, it’s free to sign up for at the time of this writing. Once you’re signed up and have the Xbox Insider hub set up, there’s a chance you could be seeing an invitation of your own to the Microsoft Flight Simulator beta in the coming month.

Asobo Studios has been teasing the Microsoft Flight Simulator closed beta for sometime. We’ve at least known about it since they teased it in a new development roadmap back in May, but it’s good to have some concrete details at long last.

As the Microsoft Flight Simulator closed beta drops at the end of this month, don’t forget that Xbox is also hosting a new games showcase with Series X details and reveals on July 23. Stay tuned for new Xbox announcements and possible Microsoft Flight Simulator news coming up at the end of this month.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

