Microsoft Flight Simulator closed beta coming July 30, details announced

It’s finally happening folks. After a ton of time in its alpha state, Asobo Studios’ Microsoft Flight Simulator is just about ready to enter its closed beta phase. We’ve known about the planned beta for quite some time, but didn’t have full details till now. So here’s what you need to know about the Microsoft Flight Simulator beta coming at the end of this July.

Microsoft Flight Simulator closed beta coming July 30

Asobo Studios announced the Microsoft Flight Simulator closed beta and its details in a late July 9 development update. According to the update, Microsoft Flight Simulator’s first beta phase will begin on July 30, 2020. If you were already involved in any of the alpha testing leading up to this point, then you’ll already have access transferred to the beta. Check your email because invitations to the beta should have already gone out.

If you weren’t lucky enough to be part of the alpha testing for Microsoft Flight Simulator, then the fastest track to getting on board with the closed beta is to be part of the Xbox Insider Program. No worries if you’re not, it’s free to sign up for at the time of this writing. Once you’re signed up and have the Xbox Insider hub set up, there’s a chance you could be seeing an invitation of your own to the Microsoft Flight Simulator beta in the coming month.

Asobo Studios has been teasing the Microsoft Flight Simulator closed beta for sometime. We’ve at least known about it since they teased it in a new development roadmap back in May, but it’s good to have some concrete details at long last.

As the Microsoft Flight Simulator closed beta drops at the end of this month, don’t forget that Xbox is also hosting a new games showcase with Series X details and reveals on July 23. Stay tuned for new Xbox announcements and possible Microsoft Flight Simulator news coming up at the end of this month.