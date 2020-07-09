Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is bringing the franchise to mobile devices Coming from Candy Crush developer King, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run offers a platforming adventure that is available for pre-registration on mobile now.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be coming later in 2020, but it’s not the only new upcoming game featuring Crash and his colorful world. Activision has announced that popular mobile developer King is working on a game that will bring its own adventure to Android and iOS devices as well. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run has been revealed and is up for pre-registration now.

Activision and King announced Crash Bandicoot: On the Run with a YouTube trailer on July 9, 2020. The game is looking like an endless runner in which players will run, jump and spin through various levels as Crash, his sister Coco, or both in some kind of co-op mode. The game is slated to be free-to-play upon release, but will feature character skins and some kind of weapon crafting system, so microtransactions can very likely be expected. There’s no official launch date just yet, but the game is available for pre-registration on iOS and Android the Crash: On the Run website with an exclusive Blue Hyena skin for Crash when the game comes out.

King arguably knows exactly what they’re doing when it comes to mobile gaming (for better or worse), having presided over several star titles of the platform. For what it’s worth, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run does look like typical platforming affair for a Crash game, with the caveat that the game will do the running for you as you handle jumping, spinning, and sliding. It will remain to be seen what Crash Bandicoot: On the Run’s supposed crafting and multiplayer components will look like, but hopefully if it is an endless runner, they leave out the bridge and turtles. We can do without that bit of classic Crash platforming, thank you.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is coming in alongside the announcement of a fourth core entry to the classic platforming franchise, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which is slated to launch on October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Stay tuned for further details on an official launch date and more for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run.