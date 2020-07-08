What time does the Steam Summer Sale 2020 end? Learn the end date and time for the Steam Summer Sale 2020 so you don't miss out on any deals.

All good things must come to an end, and so too shall the Steam Summer Sale 2020. As potential buyers are preparing their wallets for one last purchase, the end date for this special event is quickly approaching. Make sure you get in and nab everything you need before the Steam Summer Sale 2020 end date rolls around.

Steam Summer Sale 2020 end date

The Steam Summer Sale 2020 end date is scheduled for July 9 at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT. Once this time arrives, the Steam client will undergo a change and all those delightful discounts will be removed.

There are a ton of excellent games currently on sale. For those that are a bit unsure of what to get, take a moment to look over our Best deals from the Steam Summer Sale 2020 guide. We’ve collated several of the most popular games in recent years and their Steam page into one spot. Things like the Halo: The Master Chief Collection is currently 20% off at $31.99 – a steal for what is six Halo titles.

The entire BioShock series is also on sale, as is the recently released Half-Life: Alyx, a must-own for those with a VR setup. Our own CEO Asif Khan reviewed Half-Life: Alyx extremely positively stating, “Half-Life: Alyx is a wonderful new addition to the franchise and sets a path forward for future games to take place in the same universe hopefully powered by this latest iteration of the Source Engine.”

With the Steam Summer Sale 2020 wrapping up on July 9, it’s important to get in and make any purchases you needed to make. There is still a bit of time before it all ends. Be sure to join us in the Chatty comment thread below and let us know what you’ve picked up during the sale!