Blizzard committed to releasing World of Warcraft: Shadowlands this Fall The company is determined to ship the Shadowlands expansion this fall, even if from home.

Blizzard first revealed Shadowlands, the next major expansion for World of Warcraft, their beloved MMO RPG at BlizzCon 2019. Since then, fans have been hungry for any new details and information surrounding the expansion. It looks like players won’t have to wait too much longer to get their hands on Shadowlands as Blizzard has announced they are committed to launching World of Warcraft: Shadowlands this Fall, even if they have to do it entirely from home.

Blizzard initially planned to hold a livestream all about the upcoming expansion last month, but delayed it indefinitely due to the social outcry and civil unrest that was sparked by George Floyd’s unlawful death at the hands of Minneapolis police. While the Black Lives Matter issue isn’t “a thing of the past”, Blizzard felt like the time was appropriate to hold their stream. The development update was held on July 8 and included a plethora of new details on WoW: Shadowlands including new locations, characters, and features.

During the stream, Blizzard spoke to the planned release window for the game. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, many projects around the video game industry have seen delays as developers transition to a work from home format. Blizzard’s employees are also working from home, and have seen new hurdles in their development process for the WoW expansion. However, the company remains optimistic that they can get the project out later this year. “We will be releasing Shadowlands this Fall, even if we end up shipping it from our homes.”

For fans who’ve been heavily anticipating the release of Shadowlands, it’s reassuring to see that Blizzard is confident they’ll have the project shipped this Fall. Blizzard’s development update featured plenty of new information on Shadowlands, such as news on the beta, as well as the unveiling of the new Soulbind feature. Keep it locked to Shacknews for more on World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.