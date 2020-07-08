Blizzard unveils Soulbinds, a new feature coming in WoW: Shadowlands World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will introduce a new feature called Soulbinds, which allows players to unlock a range of different skill options that they can reconfigure as needed.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will bring a slew of new features to the game, including Soulbinds, which are basically ancient rituals that allow you to share various powers with your character.

The full in and outs of Soulbinding isn’t quite yet known, but Blizzard did show off a bit more of the system during the latest livestream update. Basically, players will be able to form Soulbinds using Conduits, which are very similar to the Relics from the Legion expansion. Conduits will come in two forms – throughput and utility – which will change how the Conduits work in the Soulbinding system.

Basically, Soulbinds will allow players to unlock access to various skills and abilities, through these Conduits that we mentioned above. We’re hoping to learn more about this new feature as we get closer to the expansion’s release this fall, which Blizzard has already stated it is committed to hitting no matter what. For now, though, all we can say is that Soulbinds appear to offer a new way to players to customize their characters abilities and skills, while also giving them a way to take part in the new Covenants that have been revealed in Shadowlands.

We’re still waiting to learn more about Soulbinding, so make sure you keep your eyes glued to our Shadowlands hub for all the latest info and news about the upcoming expansion pack for World of Warcraft. For now, all we can do is wait to see how things turn out when the beta kicks off next week. If you haven’t already, you can opt-in to the World of Warcraft beta program for a chance to take part in the upcoming Shadowlands testing. For more info on that, be sure to check out our original report on the beta launch.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is looking to change up quite a bit of the game for WoW players and we’re intrigued to learn more as we get closer to release.