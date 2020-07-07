Lillia League of Legends release date When is League of Legends getting Lillia? Check out the details the Vastaya centaur is galloping into LoL's roster here.

Early on July 7, we got an official look at League of Legends’ newest champion, the Vastaya centaur, Lillia. This magical and spiritual protector of nature desires to protect her “Mother Tree” against foul forces at work in the world of Runeterra, and so she makes her way towards the Summoner’s Rift to carry out her mission. We didn’t get a lot of details about the technicals of Lillia from her Champion teaser, but thanks to a few sources, we know when Lillia will be available to play on League of Legends’ official roster. Here are the details we know so far.

If you take a look in the game client for League of Legends, Lillia has a launch date of July 22, 2020. More often than not, we see a Champion Teaser, and then a Champion Spotlight showcasing the character’s kit, skins, and talents. As such, it’s commonplace not to get a solid idea of when the character is coming until the Spotlight, but the date is out there. That said, there are plenty of tidbits from both Riot Games and community sources that give us a more solid idea of what's coming alongside Lillia.

On June 30, 2020, Surrender at 20 Head Moobeat shared a discovery from the PBE test servers that there is an upcoming loot item coming to the game called “Lillia’s Haiku.” This item is openable on July 22 and may allow players to play Lillia the way Sett’s calling card allowed sneak peeks of the character before. It just so happens that League of Legends patch 10.15 may also be slated to launch on that day. So it looks like we can count on Lillia's launch as part of League of Legends patch 10.15.

A new loot item is now on the PBE: Lillia's Haiku

"You discovered Lillia in the forest. Openable on July 22nd, 2020 at 12:00 p.m PT." pic.twitter.com/0XndwkX4Ay — moobeat (@moobeat) June 30, 2020

As we await further information and details on League of Legends’ Lillia, stay tuned this month as we make our way towards her official launch and League of Legends Update 10.15.