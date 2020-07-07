Lillia is galloping into League of Legends' Jungle in the newest champion teaser Magic-imbued centaur Lillia is coming to League of Legends bringing more love and concern for nature than Ivern.

League of Legends is gearing up to launch their 149th champion in the game. It’s been a while since we’ve seen some pure love for the Jungle. That appears to be what we’re getting with Lillian, a seemingly Vastaya centaur revealed in Riot Games’ latest Champion Teaser video bringing the most love for nature and her Mother Tree since League of Legends got the chipper and pacifistic Ivern.

Riot Games revealed the nature-centric Lillia in its latest Champion Teaser on Twitter and YouTube on July 7, 2020. For those not in the know, the Vastaya are a chimeric race of human and animal people rather deeply connected to magic in the world of Runeterra, a group including Rakan, Xayah, Neeko, Ahri, and Rengar to name a few. Lillia will also seemingly fall into this category with a strong emphasis on magic and the spiritual world. Her mission to protect and preserve what she calls the “Mother Tree” is what will be bringing her to the Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends.

The word around the board is that Lillia’s kit will be specialized for Jungle play. It will be interesting for sure as she also seems like a magic-centered character. It hasn’t been too long since League of Legends relaunched the terror scarecrow Fiddlesticks, who also filled this specialty. That said, the last original jungle-specialized champ was Kayn back in 2017 and Ivern in 2016 was the last original jungle champion to specialize in a non-fighter style of play. We still don’t have official word on what Lillia’s kit will do, so the rumors about her playstyle and role have yet to be confirmed, but we can likely expect a Champion Spotlight taking a deep dive into her abilities soon.

Further rumors going around from League of Legends leakers claim that Lillia could be coming to the game as early as July 22, 2020, which may line up with a 10.15 patch, so stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further news and details about the launch of Lillia.