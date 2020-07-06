Rockstar could be gearing up for a new 'AAA open world' VR title With LA Noire: The VR Case Files behind it, it seems Rockstar might be dipping its toes back into VR gaming again on a new project.

LA Noire: The VR Case Files was an interesting venture from Rockstar and developer Video Games Deluxe. The Sydney based studio had an interesting task of converting the driving, shoot-outs and investigations of the original game into a VR experience, and they arguably did it pretty well. Enough so that Rockstar and Video Games Deluxe are apparently teaming up on a VR project according to the latter.

Recently, Video Games Deluxe posted a hiring call on its LinkedIn profile. According to the profile, the development team will be teaming up with Rockstar again to produce a “AAA open-world title in VR for Rockstar” The post features a number of positions available on the upcoming game’s development team, including Senior Programmers, an Engine Programmer, Designer, and Animator. Rockstar did reveal previously that Grand Theft Auto 6 was almost certainly its next major game, but it feels unlikely that this new project will coincide with that unless Video Games Deluxe is crafting a VR add-on experience to the next mainline GTA title.

LA Noire: The VR Case Files was an interesting take on Rockstars investigative crime series. What might Video Games Deluxe have up their sleeve for another VR game among Rockstar's IPs?

LA Noire: The VR Case Files came out in early 2018 and was arguably a worthwhile take on the crime investigation game, but even then, it feels like the technology has come leaps and bounds. Half-Life: Alyx has put the bar of quality VR on a whole new level, beloved in our Shacknews review and well-supported in its Steam Workshop with plenty of user-created mods since. It stands to reason that Video Games Deluxe and Rockstar are likely going to have to up their game for whatever their latest project is.

It will likely be some time before we find out what new game Video Games Deluxe have up its sleeves. Nonetheless, stay tuned to Shacknews for updates and information on the new AAA VR game from Rockstar.