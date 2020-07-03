Animal Crossing: New Horizons update version 1.3.0 patch notes The last update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons is here! Find out all of the new fun things players can do on (and around) their islands!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons received an update today and we have the version 1.3.0 patch notes right here for your reading enjoyment.

Here are the full Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Version 1.3.0 patch notes directly from Nintendo:

Ver. 1.3.0 (Released July 2, 2020)

The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.3.0” in the upper-right corner of the title screen.

General Updates

Players can now wear a wet suit and go diving in the ocean.

Players can now catch sea creatures while diving, which they can then donate to the museum.

Players can now encounter new visiting characters somewhere on the island.

Nook Miles can now be traded for new items.

New seasonal items have been added to the Nook Shopping catalog, available for limited time only.

Fixed the following issues:

The names of several fish have been fixed in Korean and Simplified Chinese.

Addressed issues to further ensure an enjoyable gaming experience.

The biggest addition to this July update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is definitely players being able to go diving in the ocean. For the first time ever in an Animal Crossing game, players can swim! There is also a whole gang of new stuff to track down for the museum. As usual, there are also some seasonal items that can only be purchased for a limited time. This weekend may be a celebration for some folks with hot dogs, beer, and parties, but us real ones are going to burrow in our gamer nooks and grind for this mermaid stuff.

Look how cute!

