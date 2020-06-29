The Last of Us Part 2 has no plans for story DLC, says director Naughty Dog and The Last of Us 2 director Neil Druckmann recently revealed that currently, there are no plans to extend the story with DLC.

The ending of The Last of Us 2 was quite open-ended. Without giving anything away, there was easily a blank slate ahead of Naughty Dog if they wanted to return to the universe, and a lot fo opportunity parallel to the base game's narrative as well. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like we can expect to see that anytime soon. In a recent podcast interview, The Last of Us Part 2 director Neil Druckmann revealed that there are no plans for a Left Behind-like session or any other story DLC for the game.

Druckmann dropped this news via an appearance on the Kinda Funny Gamescast on June 25, 2020. In one of the questions of the lengthy interview, fans asked if there would be any DLC for The Last of Us 2. Druckmann’s answer was rather cut and dry.

“With Last of Us [1], we had some season pass and had enough time for some story DLC,” Druckmann said. “There’s no plans for [The Last of Us 2].”

The segment below contains the commentary at the exact moment of the question. Beware, there are spoilers throughout the rest of the video for The Last of Us 2.

For those who’ve forgotten, The Last of Us 1 had the Left Behind DLC, which further explored Ellie’s relationship with her former friend and lover, Riley. It was an awesome extension to everything that the first game had already set up in the universe and was highly praised by fans.

In a follow-up, Greg Miller asked if Druckmann still intended to come through on Naughty Dog’s promise to add the missing Factions multiplayer mode to The Last of Us 2. To this, Druckmann was a little more coy and quiet, meaning the possibility of multiplayer mode DLC isn’t quite off the table.

It would appear that what we get in the narrative of The Last of Us 2 is what we get for now, which isn’t so bad if our Shacknews review has anything to say about it. In the meantime, if you’ve played your way through The Last of Us 2’s story, check out our spoiler-heavy argument on why the sequel was unnecessary, but still worthwhile.