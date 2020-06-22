Watch the Summer Game Fest 2020 Crash Bandicoot 4 reveal featuring ALF here Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2020 is about to show us our first look at Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Also, ALF will be there.

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2020 is still in full swing, acting as the platform for a number of video game reveals, announcements, and more from various developers and publishers. On the latest Summer Game Fest stream, we’ll be getting our first official reveal of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Watch as Geoff Keighley, joined by alien cat-hungry puppet ALF for some reason, helps socially-distanced Crash show off the game, followed by a Day of the Devs showcase featuring Double Fine and iam8bit.

Geoff Keighley and the Summer Game Fest team started teasing the latest livestream with ALF on the Summer Game Fest Twitter on June 19, 2020. On June 22, 2020, Geoff will be joined by Crash Bandicoot and ALF as the stream goes live at 8AM PT / 11AM ET to show off the newest game, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. You can catch it live on The Game Awards Twitch or YouTube channels, or check it out in the embedded video below.

Slightly unfortunate for Summer Game Fest and Activision, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was leaked ahead of the reveal by a listing on Taiwan video game ratings boards. We also had a feeling it was coming because Activision also sent out puzzles teasing a mask similar to Aku Aku. Even so, we’ve yet to see any formal announcement of the game and this will likely confirm not only what we’ve heard, but showcase the first look at gameplay as well.

With Crash Bandicoot having jumped and spun his way back into the spotlight with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, we’re ready to see what’s next for the jort-rocking bandicoot. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we cover the latest news and details on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.