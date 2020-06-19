Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time appears early on Taiwan Game Ratings Board Rumors may be true about Activision putting a new Crash Bandicoot game together. It's About Time briefly appeared on Taiwan Game Ratings before it was pulled down.

With the remaster of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, new players and old fans alike got to re-explore the games that made Crash an iconic part of PlayStation’s early history. Since then, many of us have clamored for another game featuring the crazy critter. Well, it seems it’s definitely happening. Activision may have been teasing their latest Crash game, but a Taiwan game ratings board outright leaked it with an early listing of a new title called Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was listed on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee late on June 18, 2020, as reported by Gematsu. Though it has since been pulled, the listing featured box art and even some flavor text about what players might expect in the game.

“Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.”

The covers revealed for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time showcase new masks in addition to our familiar friend Aku Aku.

Activision had recently been sending out teasers for what was likely going to be the reveal of this new Crash Bandicoot game in the form of a puzzle. It’s not all that surprising. The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was well received among fans and topped sales charts for a time after its launch. It made way for the further return of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, which was also a fantastic return if our Shacknews review has anything to say about it. For right now, it seems Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is slated for launch on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and will be developed by Toys for Bob.

While it’s a shame that Activision had their thunder ahead of the new game’s reveal, it’s cause for celebration that they’re continuing the fun with Crash at all. Stay tuned as we await official details on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.